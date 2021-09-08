Louisiana Man Arrested After Tesla's Camera Captures Him Allegedly Faking Being Hit by Car

Arthur Bates Jr., 47, allegedly told authorities that a Tesla had backed into him around 4 p.m. in the parking lot of a busy gas station

A Louisiana man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly lied about being hit by a Tesla.

Arthur Bates Jr., 47, allegedly told authorities that a Tesla had backed into him around 4 p.m. in the parking lot of a busy gas station and stated collision caused him to fall down onto the pavement. According to the Slidell Police Department, Bates said that the driver fled the scene.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene after Bates complained of back, leg, and neck injuries, police said.

However, a short time later, officers were able to locate the Tesla and speak with the driver, who said that Bates had jumped behind his vehicle on purpose. After reviewing the Tesla's cameras, "it became apparent that Bates was lying and staged the entire event," the police department wrote.

Bates allegedly confessed to staging the incident, according to the Slidell police.

In the video released by the police department, Bates can be seen falling to the ground behind the car. The driver of the Tesla, who has not been identified, then exits the vehicle to speak with Bates.

After a few seconds, the driver retreats from view while Bates remains on the ground. Once back in his car, the driver reverses around Bates before driving away.

