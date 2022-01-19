Louisiana Man Suspected of Homicide After Allegedly Burning Structure with Dead Body, Dog Inside
A Louisiana man is suspected of homicide after police found the remains of a human and dog in a burned building.
Randal J. Romero is facing charges of second-degree murder, unlawful disposal of human remains, aggravated cruelty to animals, and two counts of obstruction of justice, authorities in St. Martinville said.
The victim's identity has yet to be released.
St. Martinville police said officers were called to the 1200 block of S. Main Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday after reports of an explosion.
Once there, they found a small structure on fire. After the fire was extinguished, the remains of a burned body and dog were found inside.
"Foul play was suspected and the incident was investigated as a homicide," according to a police press release.
According to the Acadiana Advocate, Romero is the owner of the property.
Romero is currently being held in St. Martin Parish jail. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney or entered a plea.