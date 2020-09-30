The 36-year-old man allegedly traveled from Louisiana to Florida multiple times to sexually abuse the girl after meeting on a social media app

Louisiana Man Accused of Lewd Behavior with 15-Year-Old, Secretly Living in Her Room for a Month

A Louisiana man was arrested after he was discovered living in the bedroom closet of a 15-year-old girl, law enforcement stated in a Facebook post.

At about 4 p.m. Sunday, Henderson County deputies responded to call in Spring Hill, Fla., after the parents of a 15-year-old girl allegedly discovered the man inside their daughter’s closet, law enforcement confirmed.

The man allegedly told investigators he’d driven from Louisiana to have sex with the unidentified victim.

“The suspect advised on this current trip he had been in Hernando County for about five weeks and had sex with the victim on numerous occasions,” law enforcement stated.

Johnathan Rossmoine, 36, was arrested and charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16, and one count of obscene communication, according to online records. His bond was set at $25,000 after he made his first appearance in front of a judge.

Rossmoine and the 15-year-old girl met two years ago through an online chat app, police stated.

Police said he told them he had traveled several times from Louisiana to meet the victim. She allegedly told police that Rossmoine had been living off and on inside her closet since Aug. 19.

“The suspect would hide in the closet when the victim’s parents were home,” police stated, “only coming out when they left for work.”

Hernando County Sheriff's Office Detective Tom Cameron told TV station Fox13 that the girl’s parents became suspicious when they heard noises coming from her bedroom.