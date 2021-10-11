Matthew Mire, 31, was taken into custody Saturday evening after a daylong manhunt

Man Accused of Multi-Parish Shooting Spree in Louisiana That Left His Half-Sister and State Trooper Dead

A Louisiana man is accused of a multi-parish shooting spree that left his half-sister and a state trooper dead.

Matthew Mire, 31, was taken into custody Saturday evening after a daylong manhunt by numerous state and local police agencies.

The Louisiana State Patrol said he is currently hospitalized for injuries he received from a K-9 bite and a gunshot wound to the leg, which police believe was self-inflicted.

Mire is facing charges of murder in the shooting deaths of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert and Mire's half-sister Pamela Adair. He is also facing numerous other charges including attempted murder of a police officer.

Authorities said the alleged shooting spree began in Livingston Parish just after midnight on Oct. 9 at a mobile home where a male and female were shot.

Adam Gaubert Master Trooper Adam Gaubert | Credit: Louisiana State Police Facebook

"The pair tells detectives that they heard a noise outside of their home," the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. "They then witnessed someone barging in through their front door and firing shots. We do not believe this to be a random shooting. It's believed Mire was familiar with the victims."

The male victim was shot in the arm. The female victim sustained wounds to her leg and arm. They are both expected to survive.

Police allege Mire then stole a blue 2013 Chevrolet Silverado from that neighborhood.

Around 3 a.m., deputies in Ascension Parish found Adair, 37, and her 43-year-old partner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at their home in Prairieville. Both were transported to a Baton Rouge hospital where Adair died. Her partner remains in critical condition.

Police believe that shortly after 5 a.m. Mire got into a gunfight with a Louisiana State Police Trooper who attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the blue Chevrolet Silverado in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Pamela Adair Pamela Adair | Credit: Gofundme

"The driver refused to stop and shot at the Trooper," the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. "The Trooper returned fire and the pursuit continued on LA Hwy 73 to Hooshootoo Road, where gunfire was exchanged."

The trooper was not injured during the exchange.

It is unclear exactly when Gaubert, a Louisiana State Trooper since 2002 and a United States Army Veteran, was shot as he sat in his patrol car. Sources told WBRZ that Gaubert was found in a parking lot behind a bank.

Mire was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.