Two children under the age of three were abducted from their Louisiana home and shot to death by a man who then killed himself in a double murder-suicide, authorities say.

Citing police in Shreveport, La., KTBS-TV reports 25-year-old Anthony P. Smith kidnapped the children from a mobile home Tuesday evening following a domestic dispute with the children's mother.

Police allege Smith then drove the kids to Bill Cockrell Metro Park where he shot them both before ending his own life.

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 10-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 2-year-old Ronnie Marter, according to the station.

It is unclear what Smith's relationship was to the mother or the children.

Lillian was found dead at the scene, while Ronnie succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

"We never want to see violent crimes, but when you see violent crimes that are affecting small children, and in this case, one of these children was less than a year old, that is a certain type of evil that is really hard to put into words and it's very hard to comprehend," police spokesman Cpl. Chris Bordelon told the outlet.

A GoFundMe has been created to help offset Lillian and Ronnie's funeral costs.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.