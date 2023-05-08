Louisiana Homeowner Accused of Shooting 14-Year-Old Girl Playing Hide-and-Seek in His Backyard

A 14-year-old was shot in the back of her head after authorities say a homeowner allegedly opened fire after she was spotted playing hide-and-seek in his backyard.

The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Louisiana homeowner David V. Doyle, 58, told officials after the incident took place on Sunday that he went inside his home to retrieve his firearm after he observed "shadows outside his home," according to a press release from the agency.

An initial investigation into the incident showed that multiple individuals were playing on Doyle's property when the incident took place, the press release states.

Doyle told detectives that he unknowingly hit the unidentified teenager after he began shooting at the individuals when they were running away from the property. After CPSO officials responded to the scene and identified the teenager's wound, she was transported to an out-of-town hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

While the incident remains under investigation, Doyle has been arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and has been charged with aggravated battery, illegal discharge of a firearm, and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. His bond remains pending.

It's unclear if Doyle has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.