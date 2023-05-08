Louisiana Homeowner Accused of Shooting 14-Year-Old Girl Playing Hide-and-Seek in His Backyard

David V. Doyle has been charged with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on May 8, 2023 11:59 PM
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Generic police lights and yellow police tape at crime scene. Photo: Getty/iStockphoto

A 14-year-old was shot in the back of her head after authorities say a homeowner allegedly opened fire after she was spotted playing hide-and-seek in his backyard.

The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Louisiana homeowner David V. Doyle, 58, told officials after the incident took place on Sunday that he went inside his home to retrieve his firearm after he observed "shadows outside his home," according to a press release from the agency.

An initial investigation into the incident showed that multiple individuals were playing on Doyle's property when the incident took place, the press release states.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home in Starks in reference to a shooting. During the initial investigation, deputies observed a 14 year old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of her head. CPSO Violent Crimes detectives arrived on scene and after further investigation, it was discovered several juveniles were playing hide and seek in the area and were hiding on the neighbor’s property. When detectives spoke with the property owner, David V. Doyle
CPSO

Doyle told detectives that he unknowingly hit the unidentified teenager after he began shooting at the individuals when they were running away from the property. After CPSO officials responded to the scene and identified the teenager's wound, she was transported to an out-of-town hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

While the incident remains under investigation, Doyle has been arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and has been charged with aggravated battery, illegal discharge of a firearm, and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. His bond remains pending.

It's unclear if Doyle has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

