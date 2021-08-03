Louisiana Groom Still in Tuxedo Allegedly Shoots Man He Accused of Affair with Bride

A Louisiana man was arrested Saturday on his wedding night after allegedly shooting two people following an argument with his new bride and her male friend, PEOPLE confirms.

Traffic was at a standstill along I-10 West Saturday evening, following a multi-vehicle crash. when authorities allege 30-year-old Devin Jose Jones, who was still wearing a tuxedo, started arguing with his wife and her friend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

All three were inside a vehicle caught in Saturday's traffic jam outside of LaPlace, which is 25 miles west of New Orleans, according to local newspaper L'Observateur.

Officials told the paper Jones allegedly accused his bride of cheating on him with her friend.

The fight escalated, and Jones allegedly pulled out a gun. The male friend fled the vehicle, and Jones allegedly gave chase, firing several rounds at the man and striking him in the leg.

Police allege Jones also accidentally fired into a stranger's vehicle, striking a man in the hand.

L'Observateur reports the bride also exited the car, and flagged down an ambulance responding to the crash. She allegedly told EMTs her husband was trying to kill her, and was subsequently let inside the ambulance.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Jones allegedly ran toward the ambulance, and tried to force one of its doors open.

That's when deputies from the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, also on their way to the accident, ran Jones down, placing him in handcuffs.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

PEOPLE confirms through online records Jones has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated second-degree battery and two counts of aggravated damage to criminal property.

Jones remains in police custody.