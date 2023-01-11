'Fearless' 7-Year-Old La. Girl Is Mauled to Death by Pit Bull While Playing Outside

Sadie Davila, 7, sustained "numerous dog bites to her face and substantial damage to her skull," authorities said

By
Published on January 11, 2023 11:48 AM
Sadie Davila
Sadie Davila. Photo: Facebook

A 7-year-old girl was killed during a pit bull attack while she was playing outside in a relative's Louisiana neighborhood, authorities announced Friday.

The Advocate and WLBT-TV identified the girl as Sadie Davila, a beloved first grader at Woodlawn Elementary in Baton Rouge, La.

According to the Advocate, a relative tried to save Sadie by striking the dog with a cane.

Medical personnel told detectives Sadie suffered from "numerous dog bites to her face and substantial damage to her skull," a police affidavit obtained by the outlet reports.

Over the weekend, Sadie's teacher Grace Feucht told the paper she would be remembered as "fierce and spunky."

"She was fearless and would sing her heart out in front of her classmates," Feucht said. "She was a gift to me and made me smile and laugh many times. I sadly expect our classroom to feel considerably emptier Monday without her precious presence."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the dog's owner has been charged with negligent homicide "for failing to confine or restrain the dog and leaving it to roam the neighborhood."

WGMB-TV identified the owner as Erick Lopez.

Jail records indicate 20-year-old Lopez was arrested Saturday and bonded out Monday.

It was unclear if he entered a plea to the charge or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Related Articles
ken lee
Man, 59, Identified as Victim of 'Swarming' Killing in Toronto, Allegedly at Hands of 8 Girls
May 24, 2022; Uvalde, TX, USA; Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The shooting killed 18 children and 2 adults. Mandatory Credit: Mikala Compton-USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo by Austin American-Statesman-USA Today Network/Sipa USA)
Uvalde School Police Chief: I 'Contained' Shooter in Classroom to Protect Kids Outside
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
Netflix Examines Tragic Story Surrounding 'Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker' Kai Lawrence After Internet Fame
Ainzargul Totakhil
Afghan Refugee Who Risked Life to Protect U.S. Soldiers Overseas Is Shot Dead in N.C. While Driving for Uber
cindy clouse
Mich. Woman May Have Been Packing to Leave Boyfriend Before He Killed Her, 2 Children in Murder-Suicide
Kaylee Goncalves
'She Had No Idea': Sister of Idaho Victim Reacts to Claim that Suspect's Phone Pinged Near House 12 Times
Kyla O'Neal and Donte Raphael McCray, Minnesota Man Charged in Shooting Death of Pregnant Woman in Amazon Center Parking Lot
Newborn 'Fighting for His Life' After Pregnant Mom Is Allegedly Killed by Amazon Worker in Parking Lot
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070109731591&sk=photos. Wendy Duan/Facebook
Texas 'Teacher of the Year' Is Found Slain in Backyard, Police Suspect Domestic Violence
Justin Gilstrap
Georgia Boy, 11, Recovering After Being Attacked by 3 Pit Bulls: 'He Didn't Ask for This'
Abby Zwener, Newport News school shooting victim
Girl Recounts School Lockdown After 6-Year-Old Student Allegedly Shot Va. Teacher: 'I Just Hid Under My Desk'
Amber Wymer mugshot
W. Va. Woman Charged with Murder After Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend's Daughter to Death
Tulsa Police Car
Okla. Girl, 12, Fatally Stabs 9-Year-Old Brother as Parent Slept Upstairs, Police Say
5 Found Dead in North Carolina Home From Murder-Suicide
3 Children Among 5 Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide at North Carolina Home After Cries for Help
Nathaniel David Corser mugshot. Credit: Colorado Springs Police Department.
Colo. Man Receives Record 20-Year Prison Sentence for Teen's Fentanyl Death: 'Lives Are at Stake'
Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence and Assault and Battery.(Oklahoma County Jail Mug Shot)
Uvalde Shooter's Mother Arrested in Oklahoma City for Allegedly Threatening to Kill a Man
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=544474837726191&set=a.342148644625479 nrtoedsopS775111 2 u a M 4 P 9f95 f5 J l 2 0ag 9 2f a y m5 a 1 : 55 t 1 1 1u n 9 r cf · ‼️ UPDATE (1/4/23 @ 5:20pm) ‼️ DECEASED BODY IN CLOTHING BIN IDENTIFIED After today’s autopsy, Kershaw County Coroner David West was able to positively identify the body located in a Lugoff clothing donation bin on Saturday (12/31/22). The deceased has been identified as Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff. Lesley has been a missing person since March 2022. Coroner West made proper notification to family after the results were determined. The autopsy did not reveal the cause of death today. Lab work is pending. We will continue to investigate this as a suspicious death. Please keep Lesley’s family in your thoughts and prayers. 🙏 Contact your KCSO at 803-425-1512 if you have any information about this incident. See less
Body Found in South Carolina Donation Box Identified as Woman Missing Since March: 'It Makes Me Mad'