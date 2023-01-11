'Fearless' 7-Year-Old La. Girl Is Mauled to Death by Pit Bull While Playing Outside

A 7-year-old girl was killed during a pit bull attack while she was playing outside in a relative's Louisiana neighborhood, authorities announced Friday.

The Advocate and WLBT-TV identified the girl as Sadie Davila, a beloved first grader at Woodlawn Elementary in Baton Rouge, La.

According to the Advocate, a relative tried to save Sadie by striking the dog with a cane.

Medical personnel told detectives Sadie suffered from "numerous dog bites to her face and substantial damage to her skull," a police affidavit obtained by the outlet reports.

Over the weekend, Sadie's teacher Grace Feucht told the paper she would be remembered as "fierce and spunky."

"She was fearless and would sing her heart out in front of her classmates," Feucht said. "She was a gift to me and made me smile and laugh many times. I sadly expect our classroom to feel considerably emptier Monday without her precious presence."

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the dog's owner has been charged with negligent homicide "for failing to confine or restrain the dog and leaving it to roam the neighborhood."

WGMB-TV identified the owner as Erick Lopez.

Jail records indicate 20-year-old Lopez was arrested Saturday and bonded out Monday.

It was unclear if he entered a plea to the charge or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.