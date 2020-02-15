12-Year-Old Louisiana Girl Abducted from Hospital at Gunpoint by Grandmother: Police

Image zoom Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office

Louisiana authorities claim a 12-year-old girl was taken from a hospital in Jefferson Parish at gunpoint by her grandmother.

The Louisiana State Police and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office have issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert for Andreana Miller, who was last seen leaving Ochsner Hospital wearing a white hospital gown on Friday afternoon, according to an announcement on the state police Facebook page.

Authorities said Andreana was abducted at gunpoint by her grandmother, who they have identified as 66-year-old Evelyn Miller.

Evelyn was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants, and is believed to be in the possession of a revolver style pistol.

Detectives have not identified a motive for the abduction and are asking for help in their search for the young girl, who they described as a white female standing about 4 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing 135 lbs.

According to authorities, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has recovered the vehicle that was used in the initial abduction.

“Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either subject is encouraged to contact the Jefferson Parish Office at 504-227-1400,” police say. “No additional information is available at this time.”

The Louisiana State Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.