Louisiana Elementary School Teacher Allegedly Raped Her 10-Year-Old Student

A 34-year-old Louisiana teacher is accused of raping her 10-year-old male student.

A statement from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms the charges against Deidre Smith of Sulphur, a teacher at the Lake Charles Charter Academy in Lake Charles.

According to the statement, police received a tip about the teacher’s alleged conduct from a school administrator. Investigators learned Smith and the boy allegedly had sexual intercourse in 2018.

Smith was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with first-degree rape and felony indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Smith was released from custody after posting $50,000 bond.

Smith has not been fired from her position.

In a statement to KPLC Judge Ulysses Gene Thibodeaux, president of the Lake Charles Charter Academy, says the school is taking the allegations seriously.

“The allegation is being investigated,” reads the statement. “The allegation has not been verified to be true. If verified that teacher will be subject to termination. The safety and security of our students and staff are our top priority.

“The incident was an isolated, off-campus, incident involving only one student,” the statement adds. “Once the allegation was reported the school promptly took steps to contact authorities who are now conducting the investigation. The investigation is incomplete and ongoing.”