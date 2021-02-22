Iva and Lewis "Payton" Travis lived with their alleged killer, Kevin Buckley

La. Couple Who Vanished on Valentine's Day Is Found Dead, and Roommate Allegedly Confessed

A Louisiana man is behind bars after allegedly confessing to killing a couple he lived with.

Last Thursday, 54-year-old Iva and 55-year-old Lewis "Payton" Travis were reported missing to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. They had not been seen or heard from since Valentine's Day, WDSU, WBRZ and WGNO report.

During their investigation, authorities made contact with the couple's roommate, 34-year-old Kevin Buckley.

In an interview with authorities, Buckley said he had lived with the couple at their Hwy. 440 residence and had worked with Payton for many years.

Buckley then allegedly confessed to killing the couple and revealed to detectives the location of their bodies.

Authorities believe a disagreement between Buckley and the couple led to the killings. The 34-year-old was taken into custody and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

It is unclear how the couple died. The investigation remains ongoing. PEOPLE's calls to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Monday were not immediately returned.