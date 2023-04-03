Louisiana Couple Found Dead by Their Son in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Two Louisiana parents are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

A spokesperson for the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple has been identified as Angel Smith and Rico Keller, both 31, after their son discovered their bodies Saturday morning at their Slidell-area home.

St. Tammany Sheriff's Office responded to the scene at around 9:30 a.m. after the child called 911 to report that he "found his parents unresponsive and bleeding," according to a news release.

Deputies found the bodies in a bedroom with a gun nearby, but it remains unclear who fired the shots as the investigation continues. An autopsy was conducted Monday with results expected on Tuesday.

Another one of the couple's children was also at home during the shooting, and both have been placed in the care of the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.