La. Cop Allegedly Forced Woman to Sexually Abuse Her 1-Year-Old Son

A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy is accused of forcing a woman to sexually abuse her 1-year-old son while he filmed the act, telling her it was his “fantasy.”

Former Iberville Parish deputy Shadrick Jones, 33, was fired and charged with possession of child pornography and principle to first-degree rape, St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said during a press conference, WFAB, WBRZ and the Advocate report.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’ve never seen anything so sickening and disgusting in my own life,” Ambeau said.

A woman who said she’d received the video on Facebook reported it to police; it was not immediately clear how the woman saw the video.

The video was recorded Thursday afternoon when Jones went to the mom’s home to serve a warrant for a traffic ticket. (PEOPLE is withholding the mom’s name so as not to implicitly identify the alleged child victim.)

“He had been off duty for 30 minutes,” Ambeau said. “Still in uniform.”

The mom cooperated with police and told investigators she was scared to go to jail when Jones allegedly coerced her into abusing her child, saying it was his “fantasy.”

“For someone to have that type of fantasy, he’s a sick individual. He needs help,” Ambeau said.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The child is now in the care of relatives.

Jones was arrested on Friday night and was terminated immediately. Earlier that day he had called out of work for a “family emergency” after having learned of the investigation. The mom is charged with first degree rape and incest. It is unclear whether she or Jones have attorneys.

“I have 30 years of experience,” Ambeau said. “This is at the top of the list for the worst case. I have never witnessed something so disgusting, it’s sickening to your stomach to see.”

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.