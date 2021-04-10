Draven Upchurch was left fighting for his life after being stabbed multiple times

Louisiana College Student Left Fighting for His Life After Date Allegedly Stabbed Him in Dorm Room

A Southeastern Louisiana University student was arrested Saturday after allegedly stabbing the man she was dating multiple times in a dorm room.

Elizabeth Grace Johnson, 18, is facing charges of aggravated battery, according to WAFB.

Campus police responded to reports of a disturbance at one of the campus dorms on Saturday, the news station reports.

When they arrived, they found the victim — who was publicly identified by his family as Louisiana State University student Draven Upchurch — with multiple stab wounds.

Johnson was still in the dorm room when police arrived. Authorities described the pair as "dating partners," according to Eyewitness News (WWL).

Both were taken to a local hospital, where Johnson was arrested. Upchurch was listed in critical condition and remained at the hospital for surgery, the police report obtained by the news stations says.

Upchurch's mother, Angie Fasullo, has been providing updates on his condition via the Facebook page for her local business, Honey's Snoball Shack of Abita. On Monday, she wrote that her son had been stabbed eight times and was unresponsive when officers arrived.

"The intake surgery lasted 4+ hours," she wrote. "During this time all of his blood, and then some, was put back into his body, 3 small portions of one of his lungs was removed, his stomach was repaired, and a small section of his colon removed. Draven coded twice."

Her last update, from Wednesday, says that Upchurch underwent another surgery but is making more improvements including being taken off a ventilator.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the stabbing, according to WAFB.

The Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Thursday, Southeastern Louisiana University released a statement saying the stabbing was "an isolated incident" and that "criminal justice process is ongoing."

"This incident currently remains under investigation, and the student will go through the proper university disciplinary process as well as the criminal justice system process. The university process may result in disciplinary measures up to and including expulsion, but that is not yet complete," the statement reads. "While the incident remains under investigation, the student has been placed on interim suspension from the University, which bars access to campus and class pending disciplinary resolution."

Jail records show that Johnson has bonded out of custody from Tangipahoa Parish Jail. It's not clear if she has entered a plea at this time. An attorney for Johnson could not be immediately identified to comment on her behalf.