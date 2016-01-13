Police: Former High School Football Coach Accused of Making Advances to Teen Girls
UPDATE: A spokesman for the Jefferson Parish District Attorney confirms that the case against Matthew Diaz Wilson was dismissed in June 2016, due to a lack of evidence.
A former high school football coach has been arrested by police in Louisiana, where he’s accused of making advances to at least two underage girls.
Matthew Diaz Wilson, 31, faces two counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor following his arrest on Friday in New Orleans’s Jefferson Parish.
Court records indicate Wilson allegedly made illicit phone calls and sent inappropriate text messages to at least two female high school students.
• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.
The allegations against Wilson date back to 2013, when police say he exchanged numbers with one of the victims. The student called, and Wilson allegedly told her she was pretty and invited her over for wine, according to police.
The second victim alleges Wilson also complimented her looks and invited her over to drink and watch movies. A third victim allegedly filed a similar complaint with police, court records show.
A warrant was issued for Wilson’s arrest more than a year ago, police acknowledge. It took them all this time to find him, court records state.
Wilson is being held without bond and information regarding his attorney was unavailable Wednesday.