Jarion Walker died Saturday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the forehead, according to an autopsy report

La. Boy, 4, Shoots Himself in Back Seat of Car While Mom, Friend Smoke Marijuana in Front Seat

A 4-year-old boy in Louisiana fatally shot himself in the head while in a car over the weekend with what police determined was his father's firearm that was left unsecured in the back seat, according to authorities.

In a media briefing held Monday, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said an autopsy determined that Jarion Walker died from a self-inflicted contact wound to the front of the head, which was confirmed by ballistics.

He said that the two adults in the front of the car, the boy's mother and the mother's friend, admitted to police that they smoked marijuana in the car before the incident. There were two other children in the car, a 1-year-old and a 22-month-old, who police determined were too young to have fired the gun by accident.

The boy's mother and the other adult in the car said they were not aware that the gun was in the car or that the boy had accessed it until they heard a gunshot. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died of his injury.

"These kinds of deaths can certainly be prevented," Lopinto said. "Gun safety is something that is apparent and we should never leave a gun inside a vehicle for various reasons, this one being one of the most tragic reasons."

Authorities said they did not feel it was appropriate to make any arrests at this time.

"They just lost a child, it certainly wasn't intentional by any means. When we collect all the evidence, we'll see where it goes," Lopinto added.