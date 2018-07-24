6-Month-Old La. Boy Was Kidnapped, Burned to Death and Found Near Railroad Tracks

Police in Louisiana have charged a 25-year-old woman with the murder of a 6-month-old boy, who died last week — hours after being kidnapped and set on fire.

PEOPLE learns that Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith is facing a single first-degree murder charge in the death of Levi Cole Ellerbe.

Levi died on Wednesday after sustaining severe burns, according to a statement from the Natchitoches Police Department.

Smith was arrested on Saturday.

Investigators have not disclosed the nature of the relationship — if any exists — between Smith, Levi or his mother.

The police statement alleges that Levi’s mother was sprayed in the face with a chemical — possibly mace — after opening her door for two men who knocked on her trailer door at around 9 p.m. on July 17.

The statement contends the mother fled the Natchitoches trailer to escape the men and when she returned a short time later, she discovered Levi was gone.

Officers responded to the trailer and combed the area searching for Levi.

The baby boy was found a short while later with severe burns after he had been set on fire, according to the statement.

“The baby was transported to [Christus Natchitoches Regional Medical Center] in critical condition. He was then airlifted to University Health where he later succumbed to his injuries,” the statement says, which adds the investigation is ongoing.

Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith Natchitoches Police Department/Facebook

Police did not disclose what led them to arrest Smith, and did not disclose if the two men are being sought for their roles in the kidnapping.

It was also unclear if Smith was connected to the two men.

It was unclear Tuesday if Smith had appeared before a judge to plead to the charge.

Information on her attorney was unavailable.

Smith remains in police custody without bail, PEOPLE confirms.