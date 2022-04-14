'Always Happy' Louisiana Boy, 3, Killed by Stray Bullet While Lying in Bed
Authorities in Baton Rouge, La., are asking the public to come forward with information on a shooting that killed a young boy as he was lying in his bed.
Police say that 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. was the unintended victim of a fatal shooting that broke out late Tuesday evening.
Baton Rouge police confirm in a statement that just after 11 p.m. a stray bullet struck the toddler, who was in his bed about to fall asleep.
The preschooler was pronounced dead at the scene.
An active GoFundMe campaign is seeking contributions to cover the child's funeral expenses.
Speaking to WAFB-TV, Devin's mother, Tye Toliver, described the boy as "a very smart, intelligent" toddler who loved playing with his siblings.
"He was always happy," Toliver told the station. "He loved to dance, he loves school, he loves green, he loves trucks — he loves everything."
Devin's death has devastated his grandmother, Cathy Toliver.
"Until it happens to you, until the gun is shot at your house, you know, until the bullets come through your window, you don't get involved," she told WAFB. "You have nothing to say. But you don't want this feeling that we have right now. You don't want the feeling of knowing that you'll never see your grandbaby or your son again. You don't want that feeling."
The family has planned a memorial balloon release for Saturday at 3 p.m. outside Morning Star Full Gospel Baptist Church.
Detectives are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department's Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869. Tips can also be called into Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.