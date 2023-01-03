'A Nightmare You Haven't Woken up From': Community Remembers Best Friends Killed in Crash with Police Car

Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, were killed on New Year's Eve

By Christine Pelisek
Published on January 3, 2023 04:08 PM
Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill
Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill.

Community members held a vigil Monday for the two Louisiana cheerleaders killed when a police car giving chase to a suspect slammed into their vehicle, leading to charges for the officer at the wheel.

Hundreds showed up at Brusly High School's football field to honor Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, both of whom were students and cheerleaders at the high school.

The two teens were killed on New Year's Eve when an officer in crashed into their vehicle during a high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect.

Maggie's brother Liam Dunn was also in the car at the time of the crash and is in critical condition.

"It's just a nightmare that you haven't woken up from," said Jennifer Perkins, Brusly High's head cheerleading coach, WAFB reported.

"It seems unreal every day like this cannot be happening here. They're two wonderful girls and the fact that we will [never] see their smiling faces again on the squad is just devastating," Brusly added about the two best friends.

Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15
Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15.

Authorities said Addis Police officer David Cauthron, 42, ran a red light and collided with the car carrying the teens as he was in pursuit of 24-year-old Tyquel Zanders, The Advocate reported.

Zanders was apprehended after his car later stalled and booked on charges of home invasion, theft of a vehicle and aggravated flight, according to the outlet.

He is also facing manslaughter charges, according to the KKTV.

Cauthron, 42, was arrested and is facing two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring on Sunday, KKTV reported.

It's not clear if the suspects have entered pleas or retained attorneys.

In a statement sent to students and faculty members and posted on social media, Brusly High School Principal Walt Lemoine described the tragedy as "far-reaching in our school community as Maggie's mother, Erin Martin, and sister, Tori Hill, work at our school. Caroline's older sister is a senior at Brusly High and has younger siblings in our school system."

"Their losses are sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students," Lemoine continued, adding that the school has a Crisis Intervention Team "comprised of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents and school personnel at difficult times such as this." He added that counselors are also available for any students in need.

Lemoine added that the school will begin the Tuesday school day with an assembly and will have school professionals on hand all day "to assist students who need additional support in the form of individual or small group counseling."

