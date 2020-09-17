Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Released from Hospital But Has a 'Long Road Ahead' After Ambush Shooting

"Great news, one of those deputies was released from the hospital today," LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced on Twitter Wednesday

One of the Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies who was ambushed over the weekend has been released from the hospital.

Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced the news Wednesday on Twitter.

"We at @LASDHQ appreciate the outpouring of prayers and support you have shown for our ambushed deputies," Villanueva tweeted Wednesday night.

"Great news, one of those deputies was released from the hospital today," the sheriff's tweet continued. "He has a long road ahead for recovery. But he's not alone. We, as a community, are in this together."

On Saturday evening, two deputies were reportedly ambushed by a gunman at the MLK Transit Center in Compton. A surveillance video of the incident shared by the sheriff's office on Twitter went viral over the weekend, and a search for the gunman is still underway.

One of the deputies, 31-year-old Claudia Apolinar, was shot in the face and torso, PEOPLE previously reported. Apolinar's 24-year-old partner, who has not been named, was also struck at close range and sustained several wounds.

Apolinar, a mother to a 6-year-old boy and former librarian, managed to radio for help and give medical help to her partner.

A GoFundMe campaign created by one of the deputies' colleagues has raised $574,244 out of its $750,000 goal as of Wednesday evening.

"Both deputies will require multiple surgeries and have a long road to recovery ahead of them," the GoFundMe says. "We are asking for our brothers and sisters in our communities as well as our brothers and sisters in law enforcement to come together and help us raise money to ensure their needs and the needs of their families are taken care of."