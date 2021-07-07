Fatima Johnson, 53, was discovered dead by family members in her apartment Saturday night

L.A. Mother Is Found Dead in Home After Being Bound and Gagged: 'Everyone's Mom'

Los Angeles police are investigating the murder of a mother of six who was found bound and gagged in her home over the weekend.

Fatima Johnson, 53, was discovered by family members in her apartment Saturday night. Relatives looked for her after she missed a celebration of life for her mother, who had died of COVID-19, the Los Angeles Times reports. She had also missed work, and wasn't responding to texts or calls.

"She was wrapped in a sheet, tied up," Johnson's sister, Shalonda Madison, told the Times. "Duct tape over her mouth, and she had wire around her hands. She was bound and hog-tied, so they cut her loose."

Although a cause of death has not been determined, her daughter, Tyesha Harvey, told the Times she was strangled.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene at about 12 a.m. on July 4 and pronounced her dead.

Family members told KABC that her silver Lexus, jewelry and cellphone were missing.

"We are working on locating the vehicle," LAPD officer Pat Farmer tells PEOPLE.

Johnson, a caregiver who worked at a retirement home, was well known in the community for helping those in need.

"My mother made an impact on everyone that she touched," Harvey told KABC. "Everyone that knows Fatima Johnson, they're going to tell you some good things about her, no matter who you talk to, because she made an impact on everybody."

Johnson was "everyone's mother," she said, according to the Times. "She was the 'hood mother to everyone. She always put out a life jacket for those drowning."

In addition to working at a retirement home, Johnson was studying to become a licensed vocational nurse, according to the Times.

Meanwhile, police are waiting on the analysis of forensic evidence that was recovered at the scene and our going through neighborhood video footage.

"We are doing our best to follow the evidence and see where that takes us," says Farmer. "Everything is still on the table at this point."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.