Alexander Alvarado was fatally injured in his family's SUV Monday while he and a parent were picking his younger brother up from an after-school program

Boy, 12, Killed as Shooters Pull Up to Car and Open Fire: 'Gun Violence Has Destroyed Too Many Lives'

Gunshots aimed at a family's SUV killed a 12-year-old California boy Monday afternoon as the boy sat inside the vehicle with his parent near an elementary school where they'd gone to pick up his younger brother from an after-school program.

Police still were searching Wednesday for at least two suspects who approached the car around 5 p.m. and opened fire before speeding off, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No motive was released.

The incident, near the Wilmington Elementary Park School in the city's Wilmington neighborhood, fatally injured the boy, Alexander Alvarado, who later died at a hospital.

His 25-year-old parent was injured but survived.

"He was very innocent, very sweet and loving child," said Alexander's mother, Jenny Romero, who identified her wife, Evelin, as the adult victim, reports CBS LA. "You don't know what pain we feel now."

Her wife "said it came so quick, she didn't even know what to do," Romero said. "She just stepped on the gas pedal real quick, but it was too late. Two bullets had already hit my son in the back. She said she didn't even feel the one that she had in her stomach until the paramedics told her she was bleeding also."

A third victim, a 9-year-old girl in the after-school program who was outside on the school playground, was injured by a stray bullet as the shots were fired, school Principal Luis Rivera told parents in a call afterward, reports KTLA.

Authorities discovered her injury only after the sound of gunshots prompted students to be rushed from outside into the school auditorium.

"She was in the schoolyard just playing," LAPD Capt. Adrian Gonzales told KTLA. "Innocently, unknowingly, she was just a victim, just a random victim."

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said she was "horrified" by the violence in the community.

"This is such a tragedy," Hahn said in a statement released to the media. "Gun violence has destroyed too many lives in this country and tonight it has terrorized another community. I am praying for the family of this little boy and for the recovery of the little girl and young woman."

At a vigil Tuesday at the scene of the shooting, Romero said, "It's hard to believe my son is not here," according to NBC Los Angeles.

She said her wife had seen the shooter's face, and described him as a child himself.

"I don't know what made this guy do this ... just start shooting at my car," Romero said. "It hits my wife, hits my boy, my older son."

She wondered aloud about the shooter's parents, and how he had access to a gun.