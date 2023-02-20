Beloved 'Peacemaker' Bishop in Los Angeles Is Fatally Shot, Suspect Arrested: Reports

A beloved Catholic bishop hailed as a "peacemaker" was fatally shot on Saturday and a suspect has been arrested in connection with his death, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Monday, multiple outlets report.

Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell, 69, was found shot to death in his home in Hacienda Heights on Saturday afternoon, and the sheriff's department said his death is being investigated as a murder, CNN reports.

According to The New York Times, the sheriff's department said more information would be provided on the suspect at 3 p.m. local time Monday.

The diocesan news site Angelus News reports that O'Connell was born in County Cork, Ireland, and ordained in the Los Angeles Archdiocese in 1979.

"He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected," Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles said in a statement.

Bishop David O'Connell. Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty

"He was also a good friend, and I will miss him greatly. I know we all will. Please join me in praying for Bishop Dave and for his family in Ireland. May Our Lady of Guadalupe wrap him in the mantle of her love, and may the angels lead him into paradise, and may he rest in peace," Gomez's statement added.

O'Connell's death was mourned Sunday evening in a vigil in Hacienda Heights, KTLA reports.