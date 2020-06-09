Multiple reports claim unidentified human remains were found on Chad Daybell's property, though police have yet to make a public statement

Lori Vallow's Husband Taken into Custody in Idaho After Police, FBI Search His Home

Though police in Rexburg, Idaho, have not yet released a public statement, multiple outlets report that human remains have been found at the home of Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow.

Individual reporters from ABC15, KUTVNews and 12News tweeted this news after Rexburg police reportedly told them that unidentified remains had been found at Daybell's home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Daybell was taken into police custody one mile from his Fremont County home, the East Idaho News reports, after authorities executed a search warrant of his Idaho residence on Tuesday morning.

At around 7 a.m., Rexburg police officers, Fremont County deputies and FBI agents executed a search warrant of Daybell's home, Fox13, the News and CBS report. Authorities remained on the scene for hours before Daybell was reportedly taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. It is unknown what authorities were searching for, because the warrant has been sealed.

This is the second major search of Daybell's home this year— the first being in early January.

Daybell is currently under investigation for potential murder, attempted murder and conspiracy charges in the death of his first wife. His current wife, Lori Vallow, is behind bars on a $1 million bond after being arrested in February for failing to produce her two missing children, 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, to police.

The children disappeared amidst a trail of strange deaths both before and after Daybell and Vallow's November marriage.

Now, Daybell is being investigated in Idaho, where he lived at the time with his previous wife, Tammy, who died just two weeks before he and Vallow got married.

No charges against Daybell or Vallow have been filed as of now in connection with Tammy's death.

Police began searching for Vallow's two missing children in late November 2019, after grandparents of the adopted J.J. raised concerns about his whereabouts. Vallow and Daybell then "abruptly vacated" their Rexburg home as authorities prepared to serve search warrants, according to police.

In late January of this year, the couple was found without Vallow's missing children in Kaua'i, Hawaii, where Vallow defied an order to produce them.

Image zoom Joshua “J.J.” Vallow; Lori Vallow; Tylee Ryan Rexburg Police Department

J.J., was last seen on Sept. 23 at his school in Rexburg. Lori subsequently withdrew J.J. from the school, telling the principal she wanted to homeschool him.

The last image of Vallow's daughter, Tylee, dates to a Sept. 8 day trip Tylee made to Yellowstone National Park with her mom, brother and uncle, according to the court filing in Madison County, Idaho, that led to Lori’s arrest in the children’s disappearance.

Police say they have documented inconsistent statements from Vallow and Daybell about the children's whereabouts. Daybell, an author of religious-themed doomsday writings, has not been charged in connection with their disappearance.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Vallow remains jailed in Madison County, Idaho, on felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order for failing to produce the two kids. She has pleaded not guilty.

She also denied her ex-husband's claim that she knows the whereabouts of the missing kids.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that Daybell's home was searched today, with about 20 agents assisting.