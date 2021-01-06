Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, are under investigation for a string of mysterious deaths among their relatives

Lori Vallow ‘Went Over The Edge’ Before String of Unexplained Deaths in Family, Says Sister-In-Law

From the time she was young, Lori Vallow was a devoted member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She attended church regularly and raised her children with the same faith.

But in 2018, everything changed. That's when Vallow met Chad Daybell, a doomsday writer and self-proclaimed prophet who focused on the end times. According to friends and family, that fateful meeting changed Vallow's life.

"I thought Lori was great, very loving," says her former sister-in-law, Annie Cushing, in PEOPLE's new issue. "But there was a tectonic shift in her, and she went over the edge." (The case is also featured on Thursday's episode of PEOPLE (the TV show!).)

Vallow's former father-in-law agrees. "I saw a change in 2018," Larry Woodcock tells PEOPLE. "It was ... just crazy. I couldn't believe that she was falling for it."

Shortly after meeting Daybell, Vallow was surrounded by a string of suspicious deaths. Police are currently investigating the 2018 death of her third husband, Joseph Ryan, whose death was previously ruled a heart attack.

Image zoom Lori Vallow and Joseph Ryan | Credit: John Pierres Photography

Vallow's fourth husband, Charles -- who was Kay Woodcock's brother -- was shot to death during a July 2019 altercation by Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, who claimed he was acting in self-defense and was never charged. Three months later, Daybell's wife, Tammy, was found dead in her bed -- a death police later called "suspicious."

Her body has been exhumed.

Cox was later found dead under mysterious circumstances.

All of these mysterious deaths came to light in late 2019 after authorities began searching for Vallow's two children, J.J. Vallow, 7, and his 17-year-old half-sister, Tylee Ryan.

Image zoom Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left, and his sister Tylee Ryan

J.J. was last seen on September 23, 2019 in Rexburg, Idaho, when his mother withdrew him from school, telling the principal she planned to homeschool him. Tylee was last seen at a Sept. 8 day trip to Yellowstone National Park. After they hadn't heard from the children in months, the Woodcocks called authorities.

But Vallow and Daybell would not give answers. In January, authorities gave Lori Vallow five days to produce the children and prove they were safe. After she failed to do that, she was arrested.

In June 2020, authorities made a grisly discovery: the charred, buried remains of both children on Daybell's property.

Vallow has been charged with desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order. Daybell was charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence and two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

They have both pleaded not guilty to all charges. More charges could be pending. An attorney for Vallow and Daybell has not returned PEOPLE's calls for comment.

Image zoom Lori Vallow | Credit: Dennis Fujimoto/AP/Shutterstock

Now, the Woodcocks are continuing to search for answers -- and hope to someday reconcile the latest events with the woman they said "loved her daughter and loved J.J."

"There are just so many unanswered questions that Kay and I have," Larry Woodcock tells PEOPLE. "If [Vallow] would just be half-honest. She doesn't even have to be completely honest. Just be half honest and give us answers because we just don't understand it."

