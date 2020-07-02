A friend told investigators she was asked by both Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell to lie to police

Lori Vallow Allegedly Told Friend She Persuaded Son's Grandmother to Take Him by Claiming She Had Cancer

In a newly released probable cause affidavit, Idaho investigators reveal how Lori Vallow, the mother of slain children J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, allegedly lied to her family and friends to hide the death of her children.

Vallow has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence after the bodies of J.J. and Tylee were found in the backyard of her new husband Chad Daybell in June.

According to the 16-page affidavit obtained by East Idaho News and Deseret News, Vallow allegedly told a friend she had convinced her son's grandmother to watch him by telling them she had cancer.

Friend Melanie Gibb told investigators Vallow told her "she had arranged for JJ to go live with his grandma, Kay Woodcock," a detective wrote in one paragraph, the East Idaho News reports.

“Vallow further told Gibb she had told Kay that she had cancer in order to convince Kay Woodcock to take JJ. Vallow further elaborated to Gibb that she had traveled with JJ and handed him off to Kay in an airport.”

However, it would be Woodcock who would report J.J. missing in November.

Image zoom Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left, and his sister Tylee Ryan

J.J. was last seen alive on September 23 in Rexburg, Idaho, when his mother withdrew him from school, telling the principal she planned to homeschool him. Tylee was last seen at a Sept. 8 day trip to Yellowstone National Park. After they hadn't heard from the children in months, their grandparents called authorities.

Gibb also told police she had been asked by both Vallow and Daybell in November to tell police J.J. was with her when he wasn't, a detective with the Rexburg Police Department wrote in an affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

The last time Gibb saw J.J. would be the same weekend Vallow told her the boy had turned into a “zombie" and that a "zombie" was a being whose body was playing host to a "dark spirit."

"While the 'dark spirit' inhabits the host body, the person’s true spirit goes into 'limbo' and is stuck there until the host body is physically killed," Vallow told Gibb, the Rexburg detective wrote in the affidavit. "As such, death of the physical body is seen as the mechanism by which the body’s original spirit can be released from limbo."

In January, authorities gave Vallow five days to produce the children and prove that they were safe. After she failed to do that, she was arrested and charged with felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order for failing to produce the children.

Vallow pleaded not guilty to the previous charges and is being held on $1 million bond. She has not yet entered a plea on the new charges.