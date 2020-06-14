"We had been so hopeful for a different outcome," Margaret Travillion, CEO and co-founder of Laurens Institute For Education, said

JJ Vallow's School in Arizona Will Hold a Memorial After His Remains Confirmed by Police

The school in Arizona where Lori Vallow's son Joshua "JJ" was a student before his family moved to Idaho will be holding a memorial to honor the late 7-year-old.

Laurens Institute For Education will organize the memorial event for JJ — whose remains were found last Tuesday — on Friday, June 19 at 8:30 a.m. local time.

"We had been so hopeful for a different outcome,” the school’s co-founder and CEO, Margaret Travillion, said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE. "At this time we must honor JJ and we must show our support for his grieving family."

"We owe it to JJ and all those we serve to stand up for and advocate for these very fragile children who need a greater sense of protection and advocacy," Travillion added. "JJ was beyond special and he was truly a light in this world."

The Rexburg Police Department confirmed on Saturday that the remains of Lori's children, JJ and Tylee Ryan, 17, were found on her husband Chad Daybell's Idaho property.

According to the press release, investigators "found what appeared to be two sets of unidentified human remains" after serving a search warrant at Daybell's residence in Fremont County on June 9.

"The remains were taken to the medical examiner's office where an autopsy and positive identification were performed," Assistant Chief Hagen said.

According to Hagen, "this investigation is still active and ongoing."

Image zoom Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow

JJ and Tylee disappeared last year amidst a series of deaths under strange circumstances that occurred both before and after Chad and Lori's marriage in November.

Chad has been charged with two counts of destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence in relation to the police search carried out on his home last Tuesday. He is also currently under investigation for potential murder, attempted murder and conspiracy charges in the death of his first wife.

He made his first court appearance — via video conference — before a Fremont County judge. He remains in jail on a $1 million bail.

Image zoom Chad Daybell, left, and Lori Vallow Rexburg Police Department ; Madison County Sheriff's Office/AP/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Lori is currently in jail on charges of failing to produce her then-missing children to the police.

She faces felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order for failing to produce the two children.