Lori Vallow's Son Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges in Arizona: Report

The 26-year-old son of Lori Vallow Daybell — the jailed Idaho mom accused of murdering her two other children — has been accused of committing sexual assault in Arizona, PEOPLE confirms.

Online jail records show Colby Ryan was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on Sunday.

Ryan is charged with two counts of domestic violent sexual assault. He has not entered pleas to the charges.

Ryan is Vallow's oldest son and her only living child.

In May 2021, Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder after police recovered the bodies of her missing kids, Joshua (J.J.) Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

In April, not guilty pleas were entered on the 49-year-old mother's behalf. Daybell has also pleaded not guilty.

Vallow and Daybell, 54, will be tried jointly early next year, officials have stated.

Lori Vallow, center, with her children Joshua "J.J." Vallow, at left, and Tylee Ryan. REXBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT

KSAZ-TV in Phoenix obtained copies of the charging documents against Ryan.

The charges stem from an Aug. 31 incident at the alleged victim's home.

Ryan and the woman were watching television at her home. Eventually, according to police, the two started engaging in consensual sexual contact.

However, the alleged victim told police she decided to stop the intimate contact, and told Ryan to back off. The charging documents allege he did not do so, KSAZ-TV reports.

The alleged victim reported the incident on Sept. 2. She allegedly told Ryan he had sexually assaulted her, according to the charging documents.

"The Victim said the Defendant said he was sorry and started to cry," read the court documents, according to KSAZ-TV.

The next morning, police say, the alleged victim recorded a conversation she had with Ryan, during which he allegedly "agreed" that what happened the previous evening constituted sexual assault.

