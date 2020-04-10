Lori Vallow Seeks Bail Reduction — But Prosecutor Wants Her Denied Until Missing Kids Are Found

Image zoom Madison County Sheriff's Office

The fight by Lori Vallow‘s attorney to free her from jail while authorities search for the Idaho mom’s two missing kids has taken another turn.

In dueling court documents reviewed by PEOPLE, Vallow’s defense team has asked a second time for her bond to be reduced, with the prosecutor responding that the judge should refuse the request until her kids are found.

That means for now, Vallow remains behind bars on a $1 million bond accused of two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order for failing to produce the children.

The two kids — Vallow’s adopted 7-year-old son, Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, and 17-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan — have not been seen since last September, two months before J.J.’s out-of-state grandparents reported him missing.

A hearing on the latest request to have Vallow’s bond reduced is set for April 17, according to court records.

In November, police say Vallow and her newlywed husband Chad Daybell “abruptly vacated” the couple’s home in Rexburg, Idaho, as authorities prepared to carry out search warrants tied to the children’s disappearance.

Vallow and Daybell later were located in Kaua’i, Hawaii, where police slapped Vallow with a court order out of Idaho that gave her five days to turn over the kids to police or child welfare authorities. She defied that deadline, and police said there was no sign the children were ever in Hawaii.

Police in Rexburg say they have documented several misleading statements from Vallow and Daybell about the kids’ whereabouts, and “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger.”

Image zoom Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left, and Tylee Ryan Rexburg Police Department (2)

Vallow is a follower of Daybell’s writings on religious doomsday scenarios, and appeared with him on at least one podcast with a theme of preparing for the end of the world.

In addition, the couple has drawn attention with a trail of deaths preceding the children’s disappearance.

The two were married on Nov. 5, two weeks after the Oct. 19 death of Daybell’s then-wife, Tammy; the investigation into the children’s disappearance has since yielded another look at Tammy’s death, which officials now term “suspicious.”

The search for the kids also revived interest in the July shooting death in Vallow’s previous home in Arizona of her former husband, Charles Vallow, by Lori Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox, during an alleged altercation while Lori Vallow and the kids were in the house. Cox claimed self-defense and was not charged in the shooting. Cox has since also died under circumstances that authorities are reviewing.

Image zoom Lori Vallow Dennis Fujimoto/AP/Shutterstock

Weeks after she missed the Jan. 30 deadline to produce her kids, Vallow was arrested in Hawaii and jailed on a $5 million bond. She was extradited to Idaho, and her attorneys initially convinced a judge to lower that bond to $1 million.

But bond companies have been reluctant to work with her, describing Vallow now as “a million-dollar risk,” in the words of Guy Chaffin, the owner of Bandit Bail Bonds in Rexburg.

Two of Vallow’s defense attorneys have quit. Her remaining attorney, Mark Means, sought the removal of Judge Farren Eddins, who agreed to step down from the case with no reason given for the change.

In an April 2 court filing, Means sought to lower Vallow’s bond further and argued that with his client in jail, it is difficult for him to have private consultations with her.

In response, Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood wrote on April 7 that it’s “an abuse of the court rules” for Vallow to have the previous judge removed and then seek another bond reduction from a different judge “so soon thereafter.”

While arguing against any further bond reduction, Wood also says that Vallow’s explanation for why she’s bucking the court order to produce her kids should be made “a condition for any further bond reduction.”

Means has not returned any calls placed to his office by PEOPLE.