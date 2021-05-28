Lori Vallow Is Incompetent to Stand Trial Based on Psychological Assessment: Judge

"The defendant is not competent to proceed," the judge ruled after a psychiatric evaluation

Lori Vallow has been found unfit to stand trial in the murders of her two children.

The Idaho mom has undergone a psychological assessment to determine whether she had the mental faculties to proceed in the court proceedings against her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Based on the assessment, District Judge Steven Boyce has issued a hold on the case. According to the East Idaho News, Vallow will need to undergo treatment — although it's unclear what type of treatment she will receive.

"At this time, the defendant is not competent to proceed, and recommends restorative treatment," Boyce wrote in his order.

Vallow and fifth husband Chad Daybell have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder for the deaths of Vallow's two children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow and Tylee Ryan, prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

Daybell has also been indicted for the murder of his wife, Tammy, as well as two counts of insurance fraud related to life insurance policies he had on her.

Joshua Vallow, Tylee Ryan Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left, and Tylee Ryan | Credit: Rexburg Police Department (2)

J.J. was last seen on September 23, 2019, in Rexburg, Idaho, when his mother withdrew him from school, telling the principal she planned to homeschool him. Tylee was last seen at a Sept. 8 day trip to Yellowstone National Park. After they hadn't heard from the children in months, the Woodcocks called authorities.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Vallow was arrested in Hawaii on February 20, 2020, after refusing the court order to turn over the children to police or child welfare officials.

She was charged with desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order — to all of which she previously pleaded not guilty.

Daybell was arrested on June 9, 2020, after the bodies of J.J. and Tylee were found on his property.