Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell's 'Religious Beliefs' Were a Factor in Killings of Kids: Prosecutor

Chad Daybell, an author of doomsday scenarios, also is charged with killing his former wife two weeks before he married Lori Vallow around the time Vallow's kids allegedly were killed

Authorities who capped a year-long investigation into the deaths of Idaho mom Lori Vallow's two children by charging her and her husband, Chad Daybell, on Monday with the children's murders allege the so-called "doomsday" couple who embrace end-of-times prophecies used their "religious beliefs" to rationalize the killings.

Criminal indictments against the couple also allege for the first time that Lori's brother, Alex Cox — who claimed self-defense in the fatal July 2019 shooting of Lori's previous husband, Charles — plotted with the couple to shoot Chad's prior wife, Tammy Daybell, whose abrupt and still mysterious death in October 2019 allowed Lori and Chad to marry two weeks later.

Chad now is facing a new first-degree murder charge in Tammy's death, in addition to the first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder charges that he and Lori both face for the deaths of Lori's son Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and daughter Tylee Ryan, 17, according to the indictments obtained by PEOPLE.

Those indictments do not reveal how any of the three victims were killed. Alex Cox died in December 2019. A medical examiner later attributed his death to natural causes.

At a news conference Tuesday, Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake said authorities had been "working diligently to pursue justice for the victims in this case" following the June 2020 discovery of the buried remains of J.J. and Tylee on Chad's Idaho property.

Chad Daybell Lori Vallow Chad Daybell, left, and Lori Vallow | Credit: Rexburg Police Department ; Madison County Sheriff's Office/AP/Shutterstock

The children were reported missing in November 2019 by the grandparents of the adopted J.J., which set in motion a review of several mysterious deaths in the couple's pasts.

Lori and Chad, an author who writes about religious doomsday scenarios, quickly became the targets of police scrutiny. But before police could execute a search warrant on their home in Rexburg, Idaho, police say the couple fled, only to be located without the kids two months later in Kaua'i, Hawaii.

J.J., who had autism, was last seen Sept. 23, 2019, at his Rexburg school before Lori withdrew him and told the principal she was considering home-schooling. The last known image of Tylee was taken Sept. 8, 2019, while she was on a day trip to Yellowstone National Park with her mother, brother and Alex Cox, according to a court filing.

While in Hawaii, Vallow defied a court order to produce the children. She was arrested and has since been jailed on felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order. She pleaded not guilty.

After the discovery of the children's remains, Chad was arrested and charged with two counts of destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence, and two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. He has pleaded not guilty. At the time, Lori was charged with additional counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. She pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.

Joshua Vallow, Tylee Ryan Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left, and Tylee Ryan | Credit: Rexburg Police Department (2)

Couple's Was Allegedly Fixated with 'Dark' and 'Light' Sprits: Indictment

The new indictments say that between Oct. 26, 2018 and June 9, 2020, Lori and Chad "did endorse and espouse religious beliefs for the purpose of encouraging and/or justifying" the murders of the two children.

In their first documented appearance together, Lori and Chad participated in a December 2018 podcast promoted by an entity called Preparing a People, which is run by a multimedia company that purports to host lectures and videos focused on "helping to prepare the people of this earth for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ," according to its website.

About a year before the kids disappeared, Lori apparently asked her future husband to gauge her two children's purported "dark" and "light" spirits. She allegedly told a close friend that her children had become "zombies," and that she was on a religious mission with Chad "to rid the world of 'zombies'" months before the children's remains were found.

"[T]he term 'zombie' refers to an individual whose mortal spirit has left their body and that their body is now the host of another spirit," Rexburg police Lt. Ron Ball wrote in an affidavit obtained by PEOPLE. "The new spirit in a 'zombie' is always considered a 'dark spirit.'"

Tammy and Chad Daybell Chad Daybell, at left, with his deceased wife Tammy Daybell

After Charles Vallow's death in Arizona, Lori, her brother Alex and the two children moved in September 2019 to Idaho, where Chad was based, according to the new indictments.

Chad reported the death of his wife, Tammy, the next month, saying she had gone to bed with a cough and didn't wake up. Her manner of death initially was ruled as "natural causes," and there was no autopsy. But as concerns arose about Lori and Chad tied to the missing children, police began to describe Tammy's death as "suspicious."

The indictment alleges that Lori, Chad and Alex Cox conspired to kill Tammy, and that text messages between Lori and Chad described Tammy as "being in Limbo" and "being possessed by a spirit named Viola."

It further states that Chad upped Tammy's life insurance coverage "to the maximum allowed" and that Alex Cox subsequently "attempted to shoot" Tammy on Oct. 9, 2019, at a gun range.

In addition to the murder and conspiracy charges, Lori was charged with grand theft and grand theft by deception for continuing to deposit Tylee and J.J.'s Social Security survivor benefits after their deaths. Chad was additionally charged with insurance fraud.