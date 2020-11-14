Police Reviewing Death of Lori Vallow's Previous Husband After Concerning Audio Recordings of Her

Police in Arizona are reviewing the death investigation of Lori Vallow's third husband, which was ruled a heart attack, after receiving recordings in which she reportedly talks about wanting to kill him and uses the Bible as justification.

In April 2018, Vallow's third husband, Joseph Ryan, was found dead in his apartment. His body wasn't discovered for more than a week, after which authorities notified Vallow, who was still listed as his next of kin despite the fact that the marriage had ended 14 years earlier.

His death was eventually classified as a heart attack, and his body was cremated. But now, Phoenix police are reviewing the investigation into Ryan's death after receiving the reported recordings of Vallow reportedly talking about Ryan, Fox13 and AZ Family report.

The East Idaho News originally published the recording after Ryan's sister provided it. Its authenticity has not been publicly confirmed by Phoenix police, and PEOPLE was unable to reach the department.

Phoenix police confirmed to AZ Family they have a person of interest in the case, but they haven't provided more details.

"He told everybody that I was this lying, crazy Mormon and got up in court and said all these horrible things about me and turned it around to where the judges believed him instead of me," Vallow can be heard telling a group of people in a recording obtained by the East Idaho News. "I went through a lot of years of this kind of hard stuff, and I was going to murder him. I was going to kill him, like the scripture says. Like Nephi killed — just to stop the pain and to stop him coming after me and to stop him coming after my children."

The 40-minute recording, which was sent to Ryan's sister who shared it with police, is from an October 2018 gathering of people for the Second Coming of Christ.

"I just felt I couldn't take it anymore, and I would go through the scriptures and I would find all the things like, if he comes against you once, if he comes against you twice, three times then you can kill him. It says it in the scriptures! I was like, there it is, there's my answer. I don't want to do anything wrong. I do not have a murderous heart. I just want it to stop the bleeding and stop the pain," Vallow said in the recording.

Vallow and her current husband Chad Daybell bonded over Daybell's writings on religious doomsday scenarios and married last November. Both are currently behind bars in Idaho as authorities continue to investigate the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and his sister, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who were found buried in Daybell's Idaho backyard this summer.

Ryan was the father of Tylee and also adopted Vallow's older son, Colby, from her second marriage. He and Vallow were married from 2001 to 2004.

Vallow, who was arrested in February, is charged with felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order for failing to produce the children during the search for them. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Her lawyer did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the recording and the investigation.

Daybell, who was arrested June 9 after the bodies of the children were discovered, has been charged with two counts of destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges as well.

The two also are under investigation for potential murder, attempted murder and conspiracy charges in the Idaho county where Daybell lived with his previous wife, Tammy, at the time Tammy died two weeks before Daybell and Vallow wed. Confirmation of that investigation was made public in an April 9 letter from the Idaho attorney general’s office to the Fremont County Prosecutor’s Office, in which the AG’s office agreed to assist the local prosecutors in their investigation of those possible crimes.