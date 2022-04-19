Lori Vallow and husband Chad Daybell are accused of murdering Vallow's two children, Joshua (J.J.) Vallow and Tylee Ryan

Not Guilty Pleas Entered for Lori Vallow After She Stays Silent in Court: Reports

Not guilty pleas were entered for Lori Vallow in court on Tuesday after the Idaho mom, who's accused of murdering her two children, stood silent when asked to enter pleas, according to multiple reports.

Last Monday, Vallow was deemed mentally fit by an Idaho judge to go to trial and face charges in the deaths of her children, Joshua (J.J.) Vallow and Tylee Ryan. In May 2021, she and her husband, Chad Daybell were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder.

Vallow and Daybell will be tried jointly early next year, CBS2 of Idaho reports, which reported Vallow's not guilty pleas Tuesday, along with NBC News and KTVB.

Vallow was committed to a psychiatric ward last June but was moved last week to a Fremont County jail facility after being deemed "restored to competency and fit to proceed," NBC News reported.

J.J. and Tylee were reported missing in November 2019 by the grandparents of the adopted J.J., which set in motion a review of several mysterious deaths in the couple's pasts.

Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell Lori Vallow, at left, and Chad Daybell | Credit: Rexburg Police Department (2)

Daybell – an author who writes about religious doomsday scenarios – and Vallow quickly became the targets of police scrutiny. But before police could execute a search warrant on their home in Rexburg, Idaho, police said the couple fled, only to be located without the kids two months later in Kaua'i, Hawaii.

J.J., who had an autism diagnosis, was last seen Sept. 23, 2019 at his Rexburg school before Vallow withdrew him and told the principal she was considering home-schooling. The last known image of Tylee was taken Sept. 8, 2019, while she was on a day trip to Yellowstone National Park with her mother, brother and Vallow's brother Alex Cox, according to a court filing.

While in Hawaii, Vallow defied a court order to produce the children. She was arrested and booked on felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order. She pleaded not guilty.

Tylee Ryan and Joshua Vallow Joshua "J.J." Vallow, at left, and his sister Tylee Ryan

After the discovery of the children's remains, Daybell was arrested and charged with two counts of destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence, and two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. He has pleaded not guilty.