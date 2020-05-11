Lori Vallow’s Niece Claims 2 Kids Are Safe, Are Being Protected from People ‘Trying to Harm Them’

Melani Boudreaux says she "absolutely" believes she will again see her two cousins who've been missing since September

The niece of Idaho mom Lori Vallow, who is in jail on charges tied to the months-long disappearance of her two children, says Lori is protecting those kids "from the people that are trying to harm them."

The niece, Melani Boudreaux, did not say who or why someone might be a threat to 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow or 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, Lori's kids who haven't been seen since September. And in a new interview with Phoenix TV station KPHO, Boudreaux says she expects to see the kids again.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I absolutely do," she said. "I know Lori wouldn't ever do anything to hurt her kids. ... I don't have the answers as to why she does the things she does, and why she hasn't spoken as to where they are, but I can't judge her because I don't know what she's going through. I can only love and support her, and hope for everyone to be safe."

The comments echoed those made last week by Lori's mom, Janis Cox. "I'm positive beyond any doubt that she hasn't harmed those kids," Cox told CBS News. "She's invested her whole life in those children. So we know there's another whole side to this. We don't know what it is. But we know her."

Image zoom Lori Vallow John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Lori remains jailed in Madison County, Idaho, on a $1 million bond following her February arrest on felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order for failing to produce the two kids. She has pleaded not guilty.

RELATED: Lori Vallow: Tracking the Movements of Idaho Mom Now Under Arrest After Her 2 Kids Went Missing

Boudreaux was pulled into the investigation through statements made in court documents by her ex-husband, Brandon, who alleges that Melani was part of an “attempted murder” plot to have him killed and collect on an insurance policy "to help support the cult that she is believed to be a part of.”

She and her attorneys have disavowed any allegations of wrongdoing and she has not been charged with a crime. She also denied Brandon's claim that she knows the whereabouts of the missing kids.

Image zoom Chad Daybell, at left, and Lori Vallow Eric Grossarth/ EastIdahoNews.com

As Lori's children appeared to go missing, investigators also began looking into her past with her newlywed husband, Chad Daybell, an author of religious doomsday-themed books whose previous wife, Tammy, died two weeks before the Chad and Lori married in November.

Months earlier, Lori's estranged husband, Charles Vallow, had died in an alleged altercation at Lori's Arizona home after being shot dead by Lori's brother Alex Cox, who claimed self-defense and was not charged.

Local authorities in the Idaho county where Chad and Tammy lived when Tammy died are investigating Chad and Lori for for possible murder, attempted murder and conspiracy. No charges against either of them have been filed in connection with that investigation.

RELATED: Lori Vallow, Husband Under Investigation for Possible Murder Charges as Her 2 Kids Remain Missing

Image zoom Lori Vallow Madison County Sheriff's Office

Niece Denies Existence of 'Cult'

In her new interview, Melani downplayed Chad and Lori's role in her move last fall to Rexburg, Idaho, near Chad's publishing base and to which Lori had recently relocated from Arizona.

"I didn't move down there to be in a 'cult,' I didn't move down there to be solely by Lori, Lori's very independent and does her own thing, and I had my own reasons for, you know, kind of having a fresh start and trying to work through my custody battle with my ex," she said.

But when Melani arrived in Rexburg, she was surprised that J.J. and Tylee weren't there, she said

"As soon as I moved up there in November, I see some of their stuff but I don't see them there, and Lori says that they're safe and they're doing everything that they can to keep them from the people that are trying to harm them," Melani said. "I believed that."

Image zoom Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left, and Tylee Ryan Rexburg Police Department (2)

Police launched a search for the two kids in late November, after the grandparents of the adopted J.J. raised concern. Lori and Chad "abruptly vacated" their home as authorities prepared to serve search warrants, according to police; the couple was located in late January in Kaua'i, Hawaii, without the children.

Brandon Boudreaux's allegations in court, and the growing focus on Lori, swept up Melani and her new husband, Ian Pawlowski, into the mystery.

"It was a shock finding out that Chad and Lori are gone, kids are missing, people's doors are being kicked down because they can't find the kids," Ian told KPHO.

He recalled a call from his mother, in which she repeated allegations voiced by his ex-wife. "She's saying that Melani's ex-husband Brandon's making claims that she's in a cult, that Lori's in a cult, Chad's a cult leader and, you know, that they tried to kill him, that they plotted and killed Charles, and I said, 'OK, I'll go sit down with the police.'"

RELATED: Lori Vallow's Niece Allegedly Knows Where 2 Missing Kids Are, Says Ex -- as Video of Son Surfaces

Working with authorities but without initially telling Melani, Ian said he secretly recorded conversations with Chad and Lori.

"I've just married Melani and I love her with all of my heart and I want to get her out of this, and I saw that as the fastest way to do it," he said. "If I could get some concrete evidence for law enforcement, for them to be able to say, 'This is where Tylee and J.J. are, this is what's happened to them,' it's open-and-shut case and we're done, we move on with our lives," he said. "But it didn't play out that way."

Lori's Brother Died of Natural Causes

A related thread in the sprawling investigation — what caused the sudden death in December of Alex Cox, Lori's brother and Melani's uncle? — appeared resolved Friday by the Maricopa County medical examiner in Arizona, which said he died from blood clots in his lungs.

"Rampant rumors of evil plots and conspiracy robbed the family of their time to grieve the loss of their husband, son, brother and uncle," said a statement obtained by PEOPLE from Robert Jarvis, an attorney representing the family. "Even so, the family members find comfort in the medical examiner's finding that Alex Cox died of natural causes."

Lori is next due in court July 9 for a preliminary hearing on the charges in the kids' disappearance. Each felony count of desertion and nonsupport of a child carries a sentence of up to 14 years in prison if she is convicted.