Lori Vallow Faces New Charges Linked to Deaths of 2 Missing Children

Lori Vallow, the mother of slain children J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, is facing additional charges related to the deaths of her children.

PEOPLE confirms that Vallow has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

She was previously charged with felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order for failing to produce the children.

Vallow pleaded not guilty to the previous charges and is being held on $1 million bond. She has not yet entered a plea on the new charges.

Police are still investigating the what happened to 7-year-old J.J. and 17-year-old Tylee, whose remains were found burned and buried on the property of Vallow's new husband, Chad Daybell.

Daybell has also been charged with two counts of destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

J.J. was last seen on September 23 in Rexburg, Idaho, when his mother withdrew him from school, telling the principal she planned to homeschool him. Tylee was last seen at a Sept. 8 day trip to Yellowstone National Park. After they hadn't heard from the children in months, their grandparents called authorities.

In January, authorities gave Lori Vallow five days to produce the children and prove that they were safe. After she failed to do that, she was arrested.

Authorities have not commented whether the charges will be upgraded against Vallow or Daybell after the discovery of the children's remains. An attorney for Vallow and Daybell has not returned PEOPLE's calls for comment.

The new charges came just hours after police in Rexburg, Idaho served a search warrant at Chad Daybell’s home. According to the East Idaho News, officers went into the home and other buildings on the property, and later left with several brown evidence bags.

It's unclear whether the latest search was directly related to Lori Vallow Daybell's new charges.