Lori Vallow, who is accused of killing her children, is scheduled to be arraigned next week and will begin trial in early 2023

Lori Vallow Is Mentally Fit to Stand Trial for Allegedly Killing Her 2 Children, Judge Says

Lori Vallow is mentally fit to go to trial and face charges over the deaths of her two children, an Idaho District judge declared Monday.

Last May, Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder for the deaths of Vallow's children, Joshua (J.J.) Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Vallow was committed to a psychiatric ward in June, however, Judge Steven Boyce has now determined that she is "restored to competency and fit to proceed," NBC News reports.

Boyce is also moving Vallow from the Department of Health and Welfare to a Fremont County jail facility, the outlet adds.

Vallow, who is also accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, will be arraigned later this month, and her and Daybell's trial will begin in early 2023, according to USA Today.

J.J. and Tylee were reported missing in November 2019 by the grandparents of the adopted J.J., which set in motion a review of several mysterious deaths in the couple's pasts.

Daybell – an author who writes about religious doomsday scenarios – and Vallow quickly became the targets of police scrutiny. But before police could execute a search warrant on their home in Rexburg, Idaho, police said the couple fled, only to be located without the kids two months later in Kaua'i, Hawaii.

J.J., who had an autism diagnosis, was last seen Sept. 23, 2019 at his Rexburg school before Vallow withdrew him and told the principal she was considering home-schooling. The last known image of Tylee was taken Sept. 8, 2019, while she was on a day trip to Yellowstone National Park with her mother, brother and Vallow's brother Alex Cox, according to a court filing.

While in Hawaii, Vallow defied a court order to produce the children. She was arrested and booked on felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order. She pleaded not guilty.

After the discovery of the children's remains, Daybell was arrested and charged with two counts of destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence, and two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. He has pleaded not guilty.