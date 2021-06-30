Lori Vallow is currently facing multiple murder charges in Idaho in connection to the deaths of her children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Lori Vallow Charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder in Fatal Shooting of Her 4th Husband Charles

Lori Vallow — who is currently facing murder charges in Idaho for the deaths of her two children — is now being accused of conspiring to murder her fourth husband by prosecutors in Arizona.

On Tuesday, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced that a grand jury has charged Vallow with one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Charles Vallow, who was fatally shot in 2019.

An indictment dated on June 24 alleged that Vallow had "agreed" with her brother, Alexander Cox, that "at least one of them or another would engage in conduct constituting the offense of First Degree Murder."

On July 11, 2019, Cox called 911 to report that he had shot his brother-in-law, according to prosecutors. Charles, 62, died at the scene.

Lori Vallow Lori Vallow | Credit: Rexburg Police Department

At the time, police said that Charles had been arguing with Vallow and Cox when the fight turned physical, the Arizona Republic reported. Charles was reportedly shot twice in the chest after he had hit Cox in the head with a baseball bat.

"Complex, difficult cases of this nature take time to properly investigate and solve," Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said in a statement on Tuesday. "I appreciate the tremendous number of hours the dedicated officers of the Chandler Police Department have invested, and my office is equally committed to bringing those responsible for Charles Vallow's death to justice."

An attorney for Vallow did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cox was not charged on Thursday since he died on December 12, 2019 from what the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office previously determined were natural causes.

Last month, Vallow and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Vallow's two children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Vallow was charged with grand theft related to social security survivor benefits, while Daybell was additionally indicted on a murder charge in connection with the death of his previous wife, Tammy, and two counts of insurance fraud related to life insurance policies he had on her.

According to a court order reviewed by PEOPLE, Vallow was recently committed to an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare mental facility after a psychiatric exam in May deemed her to be unfit to participate in the murder trial. Officials will determine whether she is competent to proceed to trial or whether she needs additional treatment following 90 days in the facility.