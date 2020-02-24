Lori Vallow: Tracking the Movements of Idaho Mom Now Under Arrest After Her 2 Kids Went Missing

On Feb. 20 police in Kaua’i arrest Lori and charge her with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, specifically 7-year-old “J.J” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. She also is charged with arrests and seizures — resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court — as well as willful disobedience of court process or order. Bond is set at $5 million. She is due in court March 2 to face extradition to Idaho, where the Madison County prosecutor issued the charges after she “failed to comply” with the court order to “produce” her children by Jan. 30. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison, according to the prosecutor’s office. She does not immediately enter a plea.