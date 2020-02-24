Lori Vallow: Tracking the Movements of Idaho Mom Now Under Arrest After Her 2 Kids Went Missing

A Fateful Connection
In their first documented appearance together, author and speaker Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, a follower of Chad’s religious doomsday writings, appear Dec. 5, 2018, on a podcast promoted by an entity called Preparing a People, which is run by a multimedia company purports to host lectures and videos focused on “helping to prepare the people of this earth for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ,” according to its website.
A Marriage Broken?
On Feb. 8, 2019, Lori’s then-husband Charles Vallow, with her at right, files for divorce. He seeks custody of their adopted son, Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, and in his divorce papers cites Lori’s growing embrace of extreme religious views. He alleges Lori believes “she was a God assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ’s second coming in July 2020 and that if Father [Charles] got in her way of her mission she would murder him.”
Estranged Husband Fatally Shot
While estranged from Lori, Charles is shot to death in Lori’s Arizona home on July 11, 2019, by Lori’s brother Alex Cox. Cox claims self-defense in the shooting, which occurs while he, Lori, and Lori and Charles’ children J.J. and Tylee are inside the residence. Cox is not charged.
J.J.'s Service Dog Returned
After Charles’ death, Lori calls Neal Mestas, who trained a service dog the couple acquired the previous year for J.J, who has autism, and said she wanted to give the dog up. With the boy’s father gone, Mestas tells PEOPLE he finds her request “really puzzling, because now you think, doesn’t J.J. need the dog more than ever? That’s a traumatic thing to have happen.” Lori tells him the family is moving to Idaho. “It’s just too hard,” Mestas says she tells him.
Lori's Sudden Move
Lori explains in a Sept. 5 email to J.J.’s school, the Laurens Institute for Education in Gilbert, Arizona, at right, that he won’t be re-enrolling because the family had to “move quickly” so she could accept an out-of-state job. By then she has enrolled him at Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg, Idaho, near Daybell’s home base.
The Kids Disappear
On Sept. 24, a day after “J.J.” is last seen at Kennedy Elementary, his mom disenrolls him and tells the principal that she is going to start homeschooling him. The date is also Tylee’s 17th birthday, but is not noted by Tylee on her social media accounts.
A Shocking Death
On Oct. 19, Chad Daybell reports the death of his wife Tammy, pictured with him at right, saying she had gone to bed with a cough and didn’t wake up. The manner of death is initially ruled as “natural causes,” and there is no autopsy. But as concerns arise about Lori and Chad tied to the childrens’ disappearance, police later say they consider Tammy’s death “suspicious.”
Lies About Kids' Whereabouts Emerge
According to police in their subsequent investigation into the whereabouts of “J.J.” and Tylee, at right, “in the weeks after Tammy Daybell’s death, Lori Vallow/Daybell and Chad Daybell told witnesses that Lori’s daughter had died a year before the death of her father, which is untrue. Around that same time Chad told another witness that Lori had no minor children.”
Wedding Vows
Four months after the shooting death of Lori’s husband Charles, and two weeks after the mysterious death of Chad’s wife Tammy, Lori and Chad are married on Nov. 5, 2019, in Kaua’i, Hawaii.
Missing Persons Case Opened
After getting a call on Nov. 26, 2019, from “J.J.’s” grandparents Kay and Larry Woodcock, at right, police in Rexburg, Idaho, conduct a welfare check and realize that “J.J.” and Tylee haven’t been seen since sometime in September. Police open a missing persons investigation. The grandparents later offer a $20,000 reward for helpful tips.
Couple 'Abruptly' Vacates Home
As police begin to investigate the children’s apparent disapearance after disproving Lori’s initial claim that “J.J” is with a friend in Arizona, they show up Nov. 27 at the Rexburg residence of Lori and Chad Daybell, at right, with search warrants. Police discover the couple has “abruptly vacated” the home and left the area, they say. A later statement says police “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger” and alleges that Lori “has refused to work with law enforcement to help us resolve this matter.”
Another Death
On Dec. 12, 2019, Lori’s brother Alex Cox — who had shot dead her previous husband, Charles, in Lori’s home in an alleged altercation and claimed self-defense — is discovered unresponsive in the bathroom of the residence he shares with his wife of 12 days in Gilbert, Arizona. His cause of death has not been revealed, pending the results of toxicology reports.
A Son's Plea
In early January, Colby Ryan, an older half-brother to “J.J.” and Tylee, posted a 7-minute video plea on YouTube, asking his mom to safely return the missing children and end the uncertainty “for everybody, for the kids, for yourself, for all of us.” He says: “I know you know [what] the right thing to do is and I know you have a good heart. It’s time to do the right thing.”
Hiding in Paradise
On Jan. 25 authorities locate Lori and Chad in Kaua’i, Hawaii, at right, where local police say the couple had been staying for an “unconfirmed period of time.” Rexburg police said the two missing children were not with the couple, “and there is no evidence” the kids were ever in Hawaii. Lori is presented with a court order demanding that she turn over the two kids to police or child welfare authorities in Idaho within five days. The deadline passes with no sign of the children.
A Mother's Arrest
On Feb. 20 police in Kaua’i arrest Lori and charge her with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, specifically 7-year-old “J.J” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. She also is charged with arrests and seizures — resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court — as well as willful disobedience of court process or order. Bond is set at $5 million. She is due in court March 2 to face extradition to Idaho, where the Madison County prosecutor issued the charges after she “failed to comply” with the court order to “produce” her children by Jan. 30. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison, according to the prosecutor’s office. She does not immediately enter a plea.