Lori Vallow’s Husband Told Police She'd Threatened Him, ‘Lost Her Reality’ Months Before His Death

Charles Vallow described Lori's behavior six months before he was fatally shot by her brother

Six months before he was shot dead by his wife's brother, Charles Vallow told police that the wife, Lori Vallow -- now awaiting trial on charges tied to the disappearance of her two missing kids -- had "lost her reality" and threatened to kill him.

On police body cam video obtained by ABC News and shown Wednesday on Good Morning America, Charles is seen telling officers in Gilbert, Ariz., in January 2016, that the two had a "great marriage" but that "all of a sudden the last month it just blew up."

It's unclear from the video why officers were summoned. "She's not here," Charles says. "She's lost her reality."

But Charles clearly states concern about what he portrays as Lori's erratic behavior. "I will kill you because you're not Charles, and nobody will care," he alleges she told him, according to the video.

Responds an officer: "OK, so she at this point doesn't think you are her husband?"

Charles answers: "She thinks I'm Nick Schneider."

The officer: "Who's Nick Schneider?"

"I have no idea," Charles says. "It's a name she used. I don't know where it came from. I'm just like — I'm as bewildered as you are."

A police report obtained by ABC News says Lori was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation. But after the incident, an officer also wrote on that report: "During my conversation with Charles, I found his demeanor to be strange for a person in his circumstances. He seemed more concerned with asking questions about the legality of financial withdrawals Lori had made than her alleged incoherence."

Charles was killed in July 2019 during an alleged confrontation in his estranged wife's Gilbert home, shot dead by Lori's brother Alex Cox, who claimed self-defense and was never charged. Cox himself died in December 2019. Both deaths were given a second look by investigators after police were tipped to the disappearance of Lori's children, 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who haven't been seen since September.

A medical examiner ruled this month that Cox died of natural causes. No further details have been released regarding Charles' death.

But authorities have confirmed that Lori and her new husband, Chad Daybell, are under investigation for possible murder, attempted murder and conspiracy charges in the Idaho county where Chad lived at the time his previous wife, Tammy, died two weeks before he and Lori were married. No charges against either of them have been filed in connection with that investigation.

Children Last Seen in September

Lori's son J.J. -- an adopted boy who has autism -- was last seen Sept. 23 at his school in Rexburg, Idaho, to which Lori and the two kids moved in August from Arizona after Charles was killed. Lori subsequently withdrew J.J. from the school, telling the principal she wanted to homeschool him.

The last image of daughter Tylee dates to a Sept. 8 day trip she made to Yellowstone National Park with her mom, brother and Alex Cox, according to the court filing in Madison County, Idaho, that led to Lori’s arrest in the children’s disappearance.

In a court filing before his death, Charles alleged that Lori believes she is “a God assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ’s second coming in July 2020, and that if [Charles] got in her way of her mission she would murder him.”

As early as December 2018, Lori and Chad -- an author who has written about religious doomsday scenarios -- appeared together on a podcast promoted by a small media company under the banner “Preparing a People,” designed to help its audience plan for the end of the world.

Police in Rexburg allege they have documented several misleading statements from Lori and Chad about the children’s whereabouts, and said the couple "abruptly vacated" their Rexburg home last November after J.J.'s out-of-state grandparents first raised concerns and police started asking questions.

The couple was located in late January in Kaua'i, Hawaii, where Lori was arrested and extradited after defying an Idaho court order to produce the children. Rexburg police have said they “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger."

Chad has not been charged with any crimes.

Lori is being held in Madison County on a $1 million bond and charged with felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order for failing to produce the two kids. She has pleaded not guilty.