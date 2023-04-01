Lori Vallow's Former In-Laws Might Be Barred from Murder Trial: 'We Continue to Be Victimized'

Lori Vallow's former in-laws are speaking out as a judge decides whether to bar them from the courtroom in the Idaho murder trial of their 7-year-old grandson JJ Vallow.

During a hearing on Wednesday in Ada County, District Judge Steven Boyce brought up the issue of whether to allow Kay and Larry Woodcock to observe the trial, in which they are legally considered witnesses but possibly also victims, according to East Idaho News.

Vallow and husband Chad Daybell are accused of killing her son JJ and 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan, as well as Chad's former wife Tammy Daybell. Additionally, Lori has been charged in Arizona with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the death of former husband Charles Vallow, who is also Kay's brother.

"We continue to be victimized by Lori every single day living life without JJ, Tylee and Charles, then again by possibly denying us the chance to be the face in the courtroom seeking justice for them," the Woodcocks said in a statement. "We made a promise over three years ago to Tylee and JJ to see justice prevail. We will fight until we have exhausted all options to keep that promise."

An attorney for the Woodcocks, whom they hired following the hearing, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Woodcocks said they were "completely blindsided and heartbroken at the argument made saying we are not JJ's grandparents and should not be considered victims in this case. … We appreciate your prayers as we fight to keep our promise to JJ and Tylee."

According to Idaho state law, a witness can be "excluded [from observing the trial] so that they cannot hear other witnesses' testimony," but the rule does not apply to crime victims.

Although JJ was born to Kay's son and she became his paternal aunt when Lori and Charles adopted him, the law only applies to immediate family members. Lori's attorney Jim Archibald said he doesn't believe Kay "fits the definition under our law," East Idaho News reported.

Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood argued that Kay also cared for JJ during the "first seven months of his life."

"To tell a grandparent they're not allowed to watch the trial of the murder of their grandson, someone who was a big part of their life, I think we really are running outside what's intended by the statute and what's intended by the Constitution," said Wood. "Legally, absolutely, no question about it, Larry and Kay Woodcock meet the definition of what a victim is."

Since Kay's son gave up his parental rights, Archibald argued that she is not JJ's legal grandmother. "The Idaho adoption laws would support our position that no one is kicking grandma out of the courtroom," he said.

Lori Vallow's trial is expected to begin Monday and last for 10 weeks. A judge ruled in March that she will not face the death penalty as she is a "mentally ill person" and the case's media attention is likely to influence the jury pool.

She and Chad fled their Idaho home in November 2019, two months after JJ and Tylee were last seen. His wife Tammy also died that October under "suspicious" circumstances, and Lori's brother Alex Cox shot claimed self-defense in Charles' shooting death earlier in July 2019, for which he was not charged.

After JJ and Tylee's remains were discovered in June 2020, Lori and Chad were each charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, and he faces two additional counts of destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence. They both pleaded not guilty.

Lori was previously arrested on several charges that February, including two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. She was deemed mentally fit to stand trial last April.