What to Know About Lori Vallow Daybell, the Mother Accused of Murdering 3 in Doomsday Plot

Lori Vallow Daybell is on trial for what has been called the "doomsday murders."

She and her husband Chad Daybell, a self-published author of doomsday-themed books, are accused of murdering her two children, Joshua Jaxon "J.J." Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Chad's ex-wife Tammy Daybell.

Opening statements began on April 10, and prosecutors cited "money, power and sex" as the key motivators in the case. "Lori used money, power and sex or the promise of those things to get what she wanted," said Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake.

On Oct. 19, 2019, Tammy died of what was initially deemed natural causes after Chad told authorities she went to bed with a cough and didn't wake up. No autopsy was performed at the time. Within weeks, Lori and Chad married.

Weeks after Tammy's death, J.J.'s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, called for a welfare check on J.J., 7, and Tylee, 16, after the children hadn't been seen since September 2019. Lori was accused of not cooperating with police in their search for Tylee and J.J. When police arrived at Chad and Lori's Rexburg, Idaho, home, on Nov. 27, 2019, they found the property "abruptly" vacated. The children's remains were found buried on Chad's property on June 9, 2020. That December, police declared Tammy Daybell's death "suspicious," and her body was exhumed for an autopsy.

Lori and Chad were both charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with Tammy's death, as well as first-degree murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence in connection with J.J. and Tylee's deaths. Chad was also charged with two counts of destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence, while Lori faces an additional charge of conspiracy to commit murder in Arizona in connection with the shooting death of her ex-husband Charles Vallow.

Lori's brother Alex Cox shot Charles to death in 2019, claiming it was in self-defense. Cox was never charged with a crime, and he later died of natural causes.

Chad and Lori are being tried separately and have each pleaded not guilty to all charges against them. Lori will not face the death penalty, though prosecutors recommended it for Chad.

Here is everything to know about Lori Vallow Daybell and her life leading up to her trial.

Lori Vallow Daybell has been married five times

Lori Vallow and Joseph Ryan. John Pierres Photography

Lori Vallow Daybell was born Lori Norene Cox on June 26, 1973, in San Bernadino, Calif. She got married for the first time in 1992, when she was 19 years old, to her high school sweetheart, Nelson Yanes. According to the East Idaho News, the pair divorced not long after marrying and shared no children.

In 1995, Lori married William Lagioia, with whom she shares a son Colby Ryan, and the marriage was shortlived, as she and Lagioia divorced in 1996.

Lori married her third husband, Joseph Ryan, in 2001. They divorced in 2004 and shared a daughter Tylee. Ryan died in 2018 of an apparent heart attack, which authorities confirmed after looking into his death when an audio recording surfaced of Lori saying, "I went through a lot of years of this kind of hard stuff, and I was going to murder him. I was going to kill him, like the scripture says. Like Nephi killed — just to stop the pain and to stop him coming after me and to stop him coming after my children."

In 2005, Lori married Charles Vallow, with whom she adopted J.J. Charles is also a father to two children from his previous marriage to Cheryl Wheeler.

Charles filed for divorce from Lori in 2019, citing her religious beliefs and alleged threats against his life if he got in the way of what he said she believed to be her mission.

Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow Daybell. Eric Grossarth/ EastIdahoNews.com

On July 11, 2019, Lori's brother Alex Cox shot Charles to death in Lori's Arizona house. Cox claimed he fired the gun in self-defense while Lori, J.J. and Tylee were all in the home. Cox wasn't charged with a crime in relation to the slaying, and has since died of natural causes.

Lori met author and self-proclaimed doomsday prophet Chad Daybell in 2018 and married him on Nov. 5, 2019 — two weeks after the death of Chad's wife Tammy Daybell and three weeks before the missing person's case was opened for J.J. and Tylee.

Her loved ones noticed a marked change in her behavior in 2018

Lori Vallow's sister Summer Shiflet, left, and mother Janis Cox. CBS News/YouTube

Those closest to Lori say that before 2018, she was a doting mother to Tylee and J.J., as well as a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. One of her former neighbors from when she lived in Hawaii, Leigh Tucker, told PEOPLE that Lori seemed "like a supermom," explaining, "She was always well put together. Dressed nicely, organized, unflappable. I wanted to be just like her."

After meeting self-professed doomsday prophet Chad Daybell, however, Lori's loved ones perceived what they say were massive changes in her demeanor and behavior.

"I saw a change in 2018," Larry Woodcock, Lori's former father-in-law, told PEOPLE in January 2021. "It was ... just crazy," he said of Lori's beliefs in Chad's theories. I couldn't believe that she was falling for it." He added that Lori "loved her daughter and loved J.J.," leaving him and wife Kay struggling to reconcile who she was with the murders she was accused of committing.

"I thought Lori was great, very loving," Lori's former sister-in-law, Annie Cushing, concurred. "But there was a tectonic shift in her, and she went over the edge."

Larry also said that while he believed Lori and Chad may have hidden the children or joined a cult, he and Kay couldn't fathom the couple actively harming J.J. and Tylee. Tucker, similarly, said she "can't wrap [her] mind around" the allegations against Lori.

She asked Chad Daybell to spiritually gauge her children

Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left, and Tylee Ryan. Rexburg Police Department (2)

Lori reportedly exchanged emails with Chad Daybell asking him whether J.J. and Tylee's spirits were "dark" or "light." According to Fox10 Phoenix, Chad informed Lori via email that Tylee's spirit was rated "4.1D" and J.J.'s "4.2L," also noting that Tylee's deceased father Joseph's spirit was a "4.3D."

"2's and 3's are fluid and can change sides during earth life," Chad wrote. "4.1 and above have made covenants to their side. They rarely switch sides." Chad also labeled Lori's then-estranged husband Charles Vallow at "3L" and her brother Alex Cox at "2L."

She thought her children were "zombies"

Kay and Larry Woodcock. Dayley Smith/Rexburg Standard Journal

At one point, Lori allegedly told a friend that Tylee and J.J. were "zombies" and that she and Chad were on a mission to eradicate zombies before the second coming of Jesus Christ. "[T]he term 'zombie' refers to an individual whose mortal spirit has left their body and that their body is now the host of another spirit," Rexburg police Lt. Ron Ball wrote in an affidavit obtained by PEOPLE. "The new spirit in a 'zombie' is always considered a 'dark spirit.' "

According to the East Idaho News, citing court documents, in March 2020, Lori allegedly also told her niece, Melani Boudreaux Pawlowski, that Pawlowski's children had become "possessed" and were "zombies," per a court filing in Pawlowski's custody case against her ex-husband Brandon Boudreaux. The filing, submitted by Brandon's legal team, also alleged that Lori claimed Brandon "needed to die and that may indicate that Tylee and J.J. needed to die as well."

She allegedly believed she was a god

Lori Vallow. John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP

Lori's ex-husband Charles Vallow claimed in a February 2019 court filing that part of why he wanted to divorce her was because of her extreme religious beliefs, some of which allegedly threatened him with violence, per court documents obtained by Fox 13,

"Mother [Lori Vallow] informed Father [Charles Vallow] that she was a God assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ's second coming in July 2020 and that if Father got in her way of her mission she would murder him," a 2019 court filing read in part.

Elsewhere in the filing, Charles alleged that Lori had "recently become infatuated at times obsessive about near-death experiences and spiritual visions" and that Lori told him she was eternally married to "the ancient Book of Mormon prophet Moroni and that she has lived numerous lives on numerous planets prior to this current life."

She allegedly lied about having cancer

Lori Vallow. Madison County Sheriff's Office

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by East Idaho News and Deseret News in July 2020, Lori allegedly told her friend Melanie Gibb that she convinced her son J.J.'s grandmother, Kay Woodcock, to take him in because she had cancer.

"Vallow further told Gibb she had told Kay that she had cancer in order to convince Kay Woodcock to take JJ," a police report obtained by the East Idaho News read in part. "Vallow further elaborated to Gibb that she had traveled with JJ and handed him off to Kay in an airport."

Lori did not have cancer, and it was Woodcock who later reported J.J. missing to authorities.

Some of her relatives have spoken out about her alleged crimes

Colby Ryan. Dateline NBC

In January 2020, Colby Ryan, Lori's son with ex Joseph Ryan, released a YouTube video in which he urged Lori to come clean and help authorities find Tylee and J.J. "I know you know [what] the right thing to do is and I know you have a good heart," he said in the seven-minute clip. "It's time to do the right thing."

Another person originally in Lori's corner was her sister, Summer Cox Shiflet, who later wrote in a June 2020 Facebook post that she could no longer support Lori. "Losing our precious Tylee and JJ in this horrific way is more than we can bear," Cox Shiflet wrote. "We had prayed our hearts out for them and hoped with all of our hearts they were safe. But we sadly have to face this new reality and our family will never ever be the same."

Meanwhile, Lori's former in-laws, Larry and Kay Woodcock, have urged her to be "half-honest" about their grandson's death.

"There are just so many unanswered questions that Kay and I have," Larry told PEOPLE in 2020. "If [Vallow] would just be half-honest. She doesn't even have to be completely honest. Just be half honest and give us answers because we just don't understand it."

She had financial trouble

Lori Vallow. Rexburg Police Department

In May 2021, just days before what would have been J.J. Vallow's ninth birthday, a judge declared Lori indigent, meaning she is unable to pay court fees. Kay Woodcock told The Rexburg Journal that the judge's decision tracked with Lori's history of financial difficulty, noting, "She's never been good at money management."

Wheeler recalled that as long as she knew of Lori, Lori never worked. "The way they would describe it is that Dad went to work and Lori would leave," Wheeler told the East Idaho News. "She has never had a job that I've known of, other than being a hairdresser before they married, but she would leave and go be with her family or do other things."

There were concerns about her mental health

Wheeler claimed that she became concerned for Lori's mental health within Lori's first year of marriage to Charles.

"She just seemed off," Wheeler told the East Idaho News. "There were a lot of strange goings-on at their home to the point that a judge ordered cameras to be put in their home to protect the children."

In May 2021, District Judge Steven Boyce declared Lori unfit to stand for trial based on a psychological evaluation. "At this time, the defendant is not competent to proceed, and recommends restorative treatment," Boyce wrote in his order. He did not specify what made her incompetent, nor what treatment she'd require. According to NBC News, Idaho does not offer insanity as a defense, but does require defendants to understand charges against them.

The prosecution disputed the psychological assessment. Per a court order obtained by PEOPLE, was committed to 90 days in a psychiatric facility run by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

In April 2022, Judge Boyce declared that Lori was "restored to competency and fit to proceed."