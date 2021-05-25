Court Says Lori Vallow Doesn't Have to Pay Lawyer's Fees as Family Marks Slain Son J.J.'s Birthday

J.J. Vallow would have been 9 years old on May 25

An Idaho judge has deemed Lori Vallow, the mother whose two missing children were found dead in her husband's backyard, indigent.

On Friday, during a Zoom hearing, Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce deemed Vallow indigent, meaning she does not have the money to pay for any court fees, the Rexburg Standard Journal, KIFI and KSL report.

Vallow has been behind bars since March 2020 and faces conspiracy charges tied to the disappearance of her two children, 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and his sister, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, whose remains were found buried on her husband's Idaho property in June — more than eight months after the kids first went missing.

Following Friday's news, J.J.'s grandmother, Kay Woodcock, said Vallow has had a history of financial difficulties.

"She's never been good at money management," Woodcock said, the Journal reports.

J.J. and Tylee disappeared in September 2019, and their bodies were later found on property belonging to Vallow's fifth husband, Chad Daybell, an author who writes about religious doomsday prophecies. The discovery stunned and devastated the Woodcocks.

"Did we suspect that they may have put them in a cult someplace, or kept them off the grid to hide them? Absolutely," Larry Woodcock told PEOPLE in 2020. "But did we believe that they would harm those kids? No way. I still cannot fathom what they did to this day. I wake up at times and I am so angry at what they've done."

Kay and Larry Woodcock Kay and Larry Woodcock | Credit: Dayley Smith/Rexburg Standard Journal

Judge Boyce's decision on Friday came days before J.J.'s birthday's on May 25. He would have turned 9.

"There are just so many unanswered questions that Kay and I have," Larry Woodcock said in 2020. "If [Vallow] would just be half-honest. She doesn't even have to be completely honest. Just be half honest and give us answers because we just don't understand it."

Vallow has been charged with desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order. Daybell has been charged with two counts of destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence.

Neither Vallow nor Daybell have been charged with the children's deaths.