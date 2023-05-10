Video Shows Lori Vallow Daybell Getting Served Court Papers to Produce Missing Kids While Lounging by Pool

Lori Vallow Daybell is accused of murdering her two children and conspiring to murder her husband's first wife

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

Published on May 10, 2023 02:20 PM
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow Daybell. Photo: Dennis Fujimoto/AP/Shutterstock

A recently-released video shows the moment Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell were served papers ordering them to hand their children over to the Idaho Department of Health in early 2020 after the children vanished.

Lori, 49, is on trial in Idaho on charges she murdered her two children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and conspired to murder her husband's first wife, Tammy Daybell.

J.J. and Tylee's bodies were found buried in Chad's backyard in June 2020. The new video, obtained exclusively by Fox 10 Phoenix, shows the couple getting served while lounging next to a pool in Kauai, Hawaii.

After taking the papers from local police and reading them over silently with her head down, Lori looks up and asks, "Do you need something from me?" before the officers ask if she has any questions about the court order. Lori then shrugs her shoulders before shaking her head without saying a word.

Lori's trial has been full of bombshell revelations.

Melanie Gibb, a friend of Lori's, testified that the Idaho woman believed people existed on a continuum of "light" and "dark" — with those that "signed contracts" with Jesus Christ being light and those who did the same with Satan as dark.

Prosecutors have said that the couple used their religious beliefs to rationalize the killings and that they had a rating scale that could determine if someone had been possessed by evil spirits or were zombies. Former FBI special agent Douglas Hart testified testified that, according to their beliefs, when someone's rating was near zero they were close to dying, the East Idaho News reported.

In text messages in August 2019, Lori and Chad discussed J.J. nearing a "zero" on their scale.

Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow. AP/Shutterstock

"He was just up talking nonsense for like 2 hours last night," Lori had texted to Chad. "I'm sure they were bugging him. Is he at zero yet? I miss you."

"Yes, he's at zero," responded Chad, according to the East Idaho News. "He probably was partly through the veil, talking to people both light and dark."

Lori then asked: "Do you think there is a perfectly orchestrated plan to take the children? And we just have to wait for it to be carried out? I feel lost like I should be doing something to help."

Both the prosecution and defense rested their case on Tuesday. The jurors had the day off Wednesday.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

