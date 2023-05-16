Video Shows Lori Vallow Daybell Receiving Guilty Verdicts for Killing Children

Courtroom video shows the moment a jury found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of killing her two children and conspiring to kill her husband's first wife.

The video, shared by local KTVB in Idaho, shows the 49-year-old mother displaying little emotion as the jury read the guilty verdicts. The verdicts concluded a multi-week trial that found Lori guilty for murdering her two children Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband's first wife, who died in 2019.

J.J. and Tylee were reported missing in October 2019. The two childrens' bodies were later discovered in 2020, buried and dismembered in her husband Chad Daybell's backyard.

Chad, 54, is also charged with murder in connection to Tylee, J.J. and Tammy's deaths, but will be tried separately. Chad has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In the courtroom last Friday, video shows Lori stood still as the jury read the verdicts. Lori mostly looked down with her hands folded in front of her for several minutes as the jury read its findings and the judge explained the next steps in the sentencing process.

Lori Vallow Daybell. AP Photo/Kyle Green

Shocking details continued to be revealed throughout the trial, which shed light on the Daybells' religious beliefs that the world was ending and they were chosen by God to lead civilization through the apocalypse.

Lori's surviving son Colby Ryan testified last month, telling the courtroom he loved his mother and didn't think she could hurt someone – until she met Chad, an author who wrote about religious doomsday scenarios.

"After she met Chad Daybell, she changed," her son testified.

Lori's friend Melanie Gibb also testified last month, telling the court Lori and Chad had "an attraction from the very beginning" after they met at a conference in 2018. Gibb said that Lori "shared with me that [Chad] told her that they had been married in another time period."

Lori Vallow Daybell. Madison County Jail

Gibb also share that Lori told her both of her children had "dark" spirits. Lori believed people existed on a scale of "light" and "dark," according to Gibb, with those that "signed contracts" with Jesus Christ being light and those who did the same with Satan as dark.

Lori told Gibb in September 2019 that J.J. and Tylee had recently become "dark," the friend testified. When police arrived at Chad's property with a search warrant in November 2019, they said the couple had fled. Lori and Chad were discovered in Hawaii in 2020 and served court orders to turn Tylee and J.J. over to child services in Idaho.

Soon after, investigators discovered the children's remains during a grisly excavation on Chad's property, finding the remains of the kids.

"We eventually uncovered bits and pieces of Tylee — whom we assumed it was Tylee — that had been burned," police detective Ray Hermosillo told the court. "There were pieces of bone, charred flesh, just globs of flesh that were falling apart."

Chad's trial does not have a starting date as of yet, but KSL-TV reports it is expected to take place next year. After Lori was found guilty Thursday, a judge said her sentencing would be handed down in the coming months.

