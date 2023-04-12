Lori Vallow Daybell Is on Trial for Murder. Here Are All the People Connected to Her Who Died Mysteriously

Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and his sister Tylee Ryan, who was last seen when she was 16, were reported missing after J.J.'s out-of-state grandparents Kay and Larry Woodcock called authorities in Rexburg, Idaho, in November of 2019 and asked them to conduct a welfare check on the children. When they did, it was discovered that the children hadn't been seen since September of that year.

The children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her husband, Chad Daybell — an author who wrote about religious doomsday scenarios — began to face increased police scrutiny when the siblings were nowhere to be found.

The search for the children eventually exposed a twisted tale of lies, doomsday prophecies of the end time and a trail of mysterious deaths, including the deaths of J.J. and Tylee, whose remains were discovered on Chad's Idaho property in June 2020, and Chad's first wife Tammy Daybell.

Lori is currently on trial in Boise, Idaho for the murders of J.J. and Tylee. She is also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Tammy.

Here are all the people connected to Lori Vallow Daybell who died mysteriously:

Joshua "J.J." Vallow

Courtesy Kay Vallow-Woodcock

The adopted son of Lori and her fourth husband Charles Vallow, Joshua Jaxon "J.J." Vallow, 7, was last seen Sept. 23, 2019, at Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg, Idaho before Lori withdrew him and told the principal she was considering home-schooling.

Police opened a missing person investigation in November after his grandparent's reported him missing. J.J. and his sister Tylee were found dead on the Idaho property of Lori's fifth husband Chad Daybell. J.J. was wrapped in plastic and bound by duct tape, the East Idaho News reported, citing court documents.

J.J., who had an autism diagnosis, was described by his grandmother Kay Woodcock as a "very busy boy" and a "happy child" who was "always going a hundred miles an hour." He loved swimming, jumping on the trampoline and his Razor.

Tylee Ryan

Tylee Ryan. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Tylee Ryan was the daughter of Lori and her third husband, Joe Ryan, who died in 2018 after an acrimonious custody battle for the teen. Tylee was 16 years old when she went missing. The last known image of her was taken Sept. 8, 2019, while she was on a day trip to Yellowstone National Park with Lori, J.J. and Lori's brother Alex Cox.

In June, 2020, the remains of Tylee and J.J. were found on Chad Daybell's Idaho property. When Tylee's remains were found, she had been dismembered and burned, the East Idaho News reported. Described as a "pistol" by J.J.'s grandmother Kay Woodcock, Tylee loved the piano, theater and dance. She was also deeply devoted to her brother. "She loved J.J. and J.J. loved her," J.J.'s grandfather Larry Woodcock previously told PEOPLE.

Tammy Daybell

Chad Daybell, at left, with his deceased wife Tammy Daybell.

Tammy Daybell was born in southern California, and her family moved to Utah when she was 13. She met Chad Daybell while a student at Brigham Young University, according to an online obituary. They married in 1990 and eventually moved to Salem, Idaho, where she worked as an elementary school librarian. On Oct. 19, 2019, Chad reported that his 49-year-old wife had gone to bed with a cough and never woke up.

At the time, she was believed to be in good health and had been training to run a race, reports East Idaho News. The mother of five's manner of death was initially ruled as "natural causes," and no autopsy was performed. However, concerns about how she died arose after the disappearance of J.J. and Tylee. In May 2021, Chad was charged with first-degree murder in Tammy's death and Lori has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Tammy's death.

Two weeks after Tammy's death, Lori and Chad married on Nov. 5, 2019, in Kaua'i, Hawaii.

Charles Vallow

Charles and Lori Vallow.

Charles Vallow, 62, was the fourth husband of Lori Vallow Daybell and the adopted father of J.J. Vallow. Charles was fatally shot after an alleged altercation with Lori's brother, Alex Cox, in Lori's Arizona home on July 11, 2019. Cox claimed self-defense and was never charged, Local News 8 reports.

According to Fox 13, in a divorce filing before his death, Charles raised concerns about what he portrayed as Lori's growing embrace of extreme religious beliefs, alleging that Lori believed she was "a God assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ's second coming in July 2020, and that if [Charles] got in her way of her mission she would murder him."

Six months before Cox shot him dead, Charles told police that Lori had "lost her reality" and threatened to kill him, according to body cam footage, obtained by ABC News. According to his online obituary, Charles was a fan of University of Texas Football and music. In 2021, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office in Arizona charged Lori with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with his death.

Alex Cox

Alex Cox.

Lori's brother Alex Cox remains a central figure in the investigation into what happened to Lori's children. Cox's cell phone records allegedly placed him at the property on two dates that aligned with the last time the children were seen.

In July 2019, Cox admitted to police that he fatally shot Lori's fourth husband Charles Vallow at Lori's Arizona home. Cox claimed self-defense in the shooting, which occurred while he, Lori, J.J. and Tylee were inside the residence, and he was not charged in Charles' death.

He was found months later unresponsive in the Gilbert home he shared with his wife of 12 days. A medical examiner eventually ruled in May 2020 that Cox's cause of death was bilateral pulmonary thromboemboli and the manner of death was natural, East Idaho News reports. Cox was 51.

Joseph Ryan

Lori Vallow and Joseph Ryan. John Pierres Photography

Lori Vallow Daybell's third husband Joseph Ryan, 59, was found dead of a heart attack inside his Arizona apartment in April 2018. His body wasn't discovered for more than a week, after which authorities notified Lori, who was listed as his next of kin despite the fact that their marriage had ended 14 years earlier.

Police later reviewed his death after a recording surfaced in which Lori reportedly talked about wanting to kill Ryan and cited the Bible as justification, Fox13 and AZ Family report.

"He told everybody that I was this lying, crazy Mormon and got up in court and said all these horrible things about me," she was heard saying in the tape, the outlets report. "I was going to kill him, like the scripture says. Like Nephi killed — just to stop the pain and to stop him coming after me and to stop him coming after my children."

In 2021, police found nothing in their review to suspect foul play in Ryan's death.