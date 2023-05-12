'Why, Lori?': J.J. Vallow's Grandparents Celebrate Verdict Against Mom Who Murdered Kids

The grandparents of J.J. Vallow spoke out after J.J.'s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, was found guilty of killing the 7-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister Tylee Ryan.

J.J. and Tylee were reported missing after J.J.'s out-of-state grandparents Kay and Larry Woodcock called authorities in November of 2019 and asked them to conduct a welfare check on the children. When they did, it was revealed that the children hadn't been seen since September.

The search for J.J. and Tylee exposed a twisted tale of lies and a trail of mysterious deaths, including the deaths of J.J. and Tylee, whose remains were discovered buried on Lori's fifth husband Chad Daybell's Idaho property in June 2020.

Following Lori's conviction on Friday, Larry, who was wearing a T-shirt that read "World's Greatest Papa," spoke to reporters outside of the Boise, Idaho courthouse.

As Larry and Kay walked to the microphones, the crowd began to sing the song "We Will Rock You." The day before, multiple news outlets captured Larry walking into the courtroom playing the Queen anthem, calling it "J.J.'s song."

Lori Vallow, center, with her children Joshua "J.J." Vallow, at left, and Tylee Ryan. REXBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT

"For one time in my life, I'm kind of lost for words," Larry said at Friday's press conference.

"I want to thank 18 jurors; I cannot thank them enough," Larry said. "I want to personally thank and I want to personally hug everyone of those jurors. What they went through and what they saw is mind boggling. I hope nobody ever has to go through this. I hope no one has to hear the details of what happened to J.J., Tylee and Tammy [Daybell]."

"The next trial is Chad [Daybell], and I look forward to being back in this courthouse if that happens," he added.

Kay said, "We are elated with this, there was some doubt that we'd get all 'guiltys,' but we did it,."

"Our J.J. now ... maybe we can put him to rest as well as Tylee," she added, while thanking authorities, journalists and everyone who followed the case closely.

In addition to being found guilty of conspiring to murder and murdering her children, Lori was also found guilty of conspiring to murder Chad's first wife Tammy Daybell as well as grand theft.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell in Hawaii. Eric Grossarth/ EastIdahoNews.com

Larry spoke once more after his wife during the post-verdict news conference.

"I forgot one of the most important things," Larry said as he became emotional. "J.J., I love you. Papa wishes you were here in other circumstances. Tylee, Papa loves you. Tammy, I never met you. You are a part of our life. Tammy I am sorry [for] what happened to you. Our heart hurts. Our heart hurts for these three."

"It started with two children missing and I stood up and said, 'Where are the children? Where are the children? Where are the children? Give us back our children,'" Larry continued.

Chad, 54, is also charged in connection with the deaths of Tylee, J.J. and Tammy, but will be tried at a separate trial. He has pleaded not guilty.

"This isn't the end," Larry added, referencing upcoming trials for Lori — who is accused in Arizona of murdering her fourth husband, Charles Vallow — and Chad. "Ninety days from today we will be in Fremont county. And I will say, 'Why, Lori? Why?'"

"J.J., papa misses you," Larry said. "I miss you so much."