PEOPLE Takes You Inside the Lori Vallow Daybell Murder Trial: Tears, Shackles & Secret Recordings

Just after 8:30 every weekday morning since April 3, Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, enters the fourth-floor courtroom in downtown Boise, Idaho, wearing black-rimmed glasses, slacks and a blouse or a sweater.

The confident grin she flashed to cameras back in 2019 as she walked away from reporters who were yelling out questions about the whereabouts of her then-missing kids Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, has vanished.

Yet at first glance she looks like she could be a mom heading out to pick up her kids at soccer practice after a long day at the office — up until the moment court officers shackle both of her legs to the floor.

Lori is at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise on trial for the murders of Tylee and J.J. as well as for conspiracy to kill Tammy Daybell, 49, the first wife of Lori's current husband, Chad Daybell, 54. She has pleaded not guilty.

"What she did is pure evil," says a friend of Lori and Chad. "The family is still in shock. I don't know how Lori looks herself in the mirror."

The coming weeks will undoubtedly be even more unsettling for those who thought they knew Lori as a devoutly religious mom and devoted wife to Chad, a self-published author on a series of books on the apocalypse.

Prosecutors plan to prove that Lori and Chad's life together revolved around a small doomsday cult that believed in preparing for the imminent end of the world and eliminating people whose spirits had turned "dark." (Chad, who has also pleaded not guilty to all charges, will be tried separately.)

For nearly two weeks, jurors in the packed courtroom have appeared riveted by testimony from witnesses about "evil spirits" and "zombies" and evidence presented by prosecutors, including text messages and recorded phone conversations detailing the couple's fixation with the end times.

The courtroom fell silent as jurors studied photographs taken by investigators who discovered the remains of Tylee and J.J. buried near a pet cemetery on Chad's property outside Rexburg, Idaho.

"Money, power and sex, that is what this case is about," Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake said in opening statements. "The defendant used money, power and sex or thepromise of those things to get what she wanted. It didn't matter what obstacle she had to remove."

The nightmare that prosecutors say Lori unleased began to come to light in November 2019 when J.J.'s grandparents — Larry and Kay Woodcock — grew worried after not speaking with their grandson for a month.

The Woodcocks contacted police in Rexburg, where the couple was living. During the ensuing welfare check, officers became suspicious with how unconcerned the Lori and Chad appeared to be over the children's disappearance.

Lori's friends were also concerned. Zulema Pastenes, who was briefly married to Lori's brother Alex Cox, told jurors about the day she confronted Lori about Tylee's disappearance and was told, "She had to be free."

When Pastenes asked Lori to explain what she meant, Lori "lifted her hand and put it up to my face and said, 'Don't ask,'" Pastenes said.

By February 2020, Lori, who had fled Idaho with Chad after refusing to cooperate with the investigation, was arrested in Kauai, Hawaii, for failing to meet a court order to produce the children.

Nearly four months later—in June 2020—Police finally discovered J.J. and Tylee's decomposing remains buried in shallow graves in the backyard of Chad's home.

Rexburg Police Detective Ray Hermosillo provided disturbing testimony about finding they tiny body of J.J. bound by duct tape and wrapped in a black trash bag. "His pajamas were soaked with body decomposition. He still had on his pull-up nighttime diaper," Hermosillo said.

Hermosillo's testimony, bolstered by chilling postmortem photographs, was so jarring to Lori that her attorney announced that his client wished "to waive her presence at the testimony for the remainder of the day."

The judge quickly denied her request and Hermosillo continued his heart-wrenching account of finding what remained of Tylee in a melted green plastic bucket buried in the yard.

Police were on their "hands and knees," digging up "burnt flesh, decomposing bones," Hermosillo said. "The smell was so bad we had to take turns digging."

* With reporting by Christine Pelisek