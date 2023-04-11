Detective Recounts Grisly Excavation of Lori Vallow Daybell's Slain Kids, Says Husband Sped Away from Scene

Content warning: This story contains disturbing details.

On Tuesday, Rexburg, Idaho, police detective Ray Hermosillo testified at the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell and revealed chilling details about the day he found the remains of her two children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Police came to the property owned by Lori's husband, Chad Daybell, on June 9, 2020. Once there, they excavated part of the property's pet cemetery, Hermosillo said.

"A few of us got on our hands and knees and began digging around this moist section of dirt," he said, adding that investigators began to smell a decomposing body.

"We eventually uncovered bits and pieces of Tylee — whom we assumed it was Tylee — that had been burned. There were pieces of bone, charred flesh, just globs of flesh that were falling apart," Hermosillo continued.

Hermosillo said investigators found more globs of burnt flesh and bone in a green bucket. He added they were only able to work for a few minutes at a time because of the smell.

He said as they continued to dig they found a partial skull. J.J.'s remains were found wrapped in black bags underneath a tree in the backyard. Investigators had noticed the area because the grass was shorter than other areas on the property.

Authorities removed the top layer of the soil and could see white rocks protruding through the dirt. Then, officers noticed a "strong odor that through my training I knew was a decomposing body," Hermosillo said.

As investigators continued to dig, they found wood paneling, black plastic and what appeared to be "the crown of a head," Hermosillo said. He added that after investigators cut through the plastic bag, they discovered what looked like human hair.

Chad Went Outside and Made Phone Call from Car

According to Hermosillo, when investigators arrived at the home that morning, Chad was still asleep, and they were greeted at the door by Chad's son, Mark. Hermosillo said officers woke Chad up, after which Chad went outside and sat in his car and made a phone call.

While on the phone, Chad was "intently looking over his right shoulder" and watching what was going on behind him, Hermosillo said.

Sometime later, after the excavation had begun, Chad drove off "at a high rate of speed," said Hermosillo.

Lori is on trial accused of the murders of her two children and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Chad's first wife Tammy Daybell. Lori has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Chad, who is Lori's fifth husband, is also charged, but will have a separate trial. He has also pleaded not guilty to all charges.

J.J. and Tylee were reported missing after J.J.'s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, called authorities in Rexburg, Idaho, in November of 2019 and learned that J.J. and Tylee hadn't been seen since September of that year. In June 2020, the remains of J.J. and Tylee were found buried on a property belonging to Chad by Hermosillo and others.

"What was left of Tylee was found. Charred remains. A mass of bone and tissues. That was what was left of this beautiful young woman," Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake said on Monday during opening statements. "Her DNA was discovered on a pickaxe and shovel and later found in Daybell's shed."

J.J. was last seen Sept. 23, 2019, and the last known image of Tylee was taken Sept. 8, 2019, while she was on a day trip to Yellowstone National Park with her mother, brother and Lori's brother Alex Cox, according to a court filing.

On Dec. 12, 2019, Cox died from a heart attack at age 51.

Lori's trial is ongoing.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.