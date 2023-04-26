Detective Says Lori Vallow Daybell's Son J.J. Was Buried in Uniquely 'Precise' Manner

Content warning: This story contains disturbing details.

Shortly before Lori Vallow Daybell's son Joshua "J.J." Vallow's cause of death was revealed on Wednesday, FBI Special Agent Steve Daniels testified about finding the remains of J.J. and his sister Tylee Ryan buried on the property of Chad Daybell, who married Lori shortly after the children disappeared.

Daniels first described finding the burial site of 7-year-old "J.J." underneath a tree and with large rocks at the site, according to East Idaho News, KTVB and CBS2 Boise Angela Kerndl. Below the rocks, he found wooden planks.

"I've probably excavated approximately five to seven burials," Daniels said, according to East Idaho News. "Out of all of those burials, this is the most precise — somebody's taken the most effort to bury these remains."

Underneath the wood, Daniels said he saw plastic and felt what he thought was a skull. He used a razor blade to cut open the two plastic bags around the remains and saw human hair.

"That's the point we decide these are human remains," Daniels said, according to East Idaho News. "This becomes burial site number 1, and it is J.J.'s burial site."

"Once we found J.J.'s remains, we knew Tylee was around here somewhere," Daniels added. "Was Tylee buried underneath J.J.? We had to be very careful."

The remains of Tylee, 16, were found in a separate burial site. Daniels said that her burial was completely different than J.J.'s.

"Such a big contrast for us as a team going from J.J.'s, how precise everything was placed, versus Tylee's melted, charred, mass," Daniels said, East Idaho News reports.

J.J. and Tylee went missing in September 2019, and their remains were found on June 9, 2020.

After Daniels' testimony, forensic pathologist Dr. Garth Warren took the stand and revealed J.J.'s cause of death, according to multiple outlets. Warren said that J.J. was asphyxiated with a plastic bag and duct tape over his mouth, East Idaho News, KTVB reporter Alexandra Duggan and Fox 10 report.

Warren said Tylee's cause of death was "homicide by unspecified means," because he was unable to pinpoint an exact cause since her remains were not found intact.

Lori, 49, is currently on trial on charges she murdered J.J. and Tylee and conspired to murder Chad's first wife Tammy Daybell. She has pleaded not guilty and faces life in prison if convicted.

Tammy died in the home she shared with Chad on October 19 of that same year.

During opening statements, Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake revealed Tammy's cause of death was also asphyxiation.

Two weeks after she died on November 5, Lori and Chad — an author who wrote about religious doomsday scenarios — married in Hawaii.

Chad Daybell. Rexburg Police Department

Earlier in the trial, Rexburg, Idaho, police detective Ray Hermosillo also testified about his experience finding the children's remains.

He said that he and other detectives dug Tylee's dismembered remains out of the ground on Chad's property.

"A few of us got on our hands and knees and began digging around this moist section of dirt," he said, adding that investigators began to smell a decomposing body.

"We eventually uncovered bits and pieces of Tylee — whom we assumed it was Tylee — that had been burned. There were pieces of bone, charred flesh, just globs of flesh that were falling apart," Hermosillo continued.

Hermosillo said investigators found more globs of burnt flesh and bone in a green bucket. He added they were only able to work for a few minutes at a time because of the smell.

He said as they continued to dig they found a partial skull.

Lori Vallow Daybell, left, and Tammy Daybell. John Roark/AP/Shutterstock;

Chad is also charged in connection with the deaths of J.J., Tylee and Tammy and has pleaded not guilty, but will be tried at a separate time.

Lori's trial is ongoing.

