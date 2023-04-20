Detective Describes Lori Vallow Daybell's Reaction to Husband's Killing: 'Unemotional' and 'Nonchalant'

Lori Vallow Daybell is currently on trial in Boise, Idaho, on charges she murdered her two children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and conspired to murder her fifth husband's first wife Tammy Daybell.

However, these aren't the only accusations Lori is facing. She's also been charged in Arizona in connection with her fourth husband's death. On July 11, 2019, Lori's brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed 62-year-old Charles Vallow at Lori's house in Chandler, Ariz. Cox claimed self-defense and was never charged before his own death months later.

According to testimony from Chandler homicide detective Cassandra Ynclan during Lori's current trial, Lori didn't show emotion at the scene where Charles was killed. She also indicated to detectives that the two were separated at the time, and the marriage was ending.

Ynclan was the one who gave the death notification to Lori, she testified.

"She didn't have much of a reaction," Ynclan said. "When she was informed that Charles was deceased she responded that she had already knew. She had said she was present when it already happened."

"She appeared calm, very non-emotional ... At one point she was laughing," Ynclan added.

Lori is now charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Charles' death in the state of Arizona. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

"She was calm," Ynclan said, referring to Lori's behavior as she and Tylee were escorted to the police station. "Unemotional. I would say, not upset. The conversation revolved around Tylee and her school and Tylee's future plans. She was almost nonchalant about the conversation."

Lori's fifth husband, Chad Daybell is charged in connection with the deaths of J.J., Tylee and Tammy and has pleaded not guilty, but he has never been charged in connection with Charles' death.

Just months after Charles was killed, J.J. and Tylee disappeared in September 2019. Tammy — Chad's first wife, died in the home she shared with Chad on October 19 of that same year. Two weeks later on November 5, Lori and Chad — an author who wrote about religious doomsday scenarios — married in Hawaii.

On Dec. 12, 2019, Lori's brother Cox died of what authorities have said were natural causes at his Arizona home where he lived with his wife of less than two weeks. That same month, authorities labeled Tammy's death as suspicious and exhumed her body for an autopsy.

After Lori and Chad continuously dodged police questions about the children's whereabouts and the string of mysterious deaths that surrounded them, authorities made a horrific discovery nearly nine months after J.J. and Tylee disappeared.

On June 9, 2020, the badly decomposed remains of Tylee and J.J. were found buried on Chad's Idaho property. Tylee had been dismembered and burned; J.J. was wrapped in plastic and bound by duct tape.

During opening statements last week, Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake revealed that Tammy's cause of death was asphyxiation.

Lori's current trial is ongoing. In March, it was ruled that she will not face the death penalty in the slayings. She faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted. Chad is also charged in connection with the deaths of J.J., Tylee and Tammy, and has pleaded not guilty, but will be tried at a separate time.

